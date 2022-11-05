Mascoutah charges back from lopsided loss to stun Highland in Class 5A second-round showdown

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Quincy Hall didn't want to go to school.

Allen Middleton walked through the halls of Mascoutah High with his head down.

The senior football standouts were totally embarrassed by their 56-point defeat to Highland on Oct. 14.

"I'd never lost a game like that in my whole life," Middleton said.

Added Hall, "It was so bad — but we knew there was only one way to erase that memory."

The Indians turned the tables in a big way Saturday by knocking off Highland 55-42 in a Class 5A second-round playoff game in Madison County.

Mascoutah (8-3) will host Peoria (10-1) in a quarterfinal Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Highland (9-2) came into the contest on an eight-game winning streak and had outscored opponents 140-20 over its previous three games.

But the Indians were bent on revenge.

"There was no way I wanted my last game to be losing to Highland," said Middleton, a wideout and defensive back.

The Hall-Middleton duo turned in one big play after another to help their team flip the script on the high-powered Bulldogs.

"It was all about belief in our guys and knowing how they're capable of playing," Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. "We've gotten so much better in the last three weeks. Highland is a fantastic football team. But we wanted to prove that we're pretty good, too."

Consider it done.

The Indians controlled the line of scrimmage and turned in huge plays at the perfect time.

"We just had a tough time matching their explosiveness, slowing those guys down," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said.

Middleton led the big-play attack with 294 yards rushing on 21 carries. He ran for three scores and threw for another.

Hall scored four times including a scintillating 60-yard run in the second half.

Senior quarterback Zane Timon threw for a pair of scores including a 12-yard scoring toss to junior Jacob Fritz that tied the game 35-all late in the third quarter.

"Everything is a mindset," said Timon, who hit on 13 of 21 passes for 293 yards. "If you believe you can do it, you can do it."

Highland senior Travis Porter ran for four scores and appeared to put his team in control with a 6-yard gallop late in the second quarter that pumped the Bulldogs' lead to 28-14.

But the Indians charged right back, marching 85 yards in 90 seconds. Timon connected with Hall on an 8-yard TD pass to create some momentum heading into the break.

Mascoutah wasted little time tying the game. Middleton took a direct snap from center on the third play of the third period and rambled 50 yards for a score.

That play seemed to light a fire under the Indians.

"Right from the start we weren't afraid, we knew we could play with them," Hall said. "We just had to show it."

Hall gave Mascoutah a brief 42-35 lead on a 60-yard gallop just 87 seconds into the final period.

Highland answered with a 43-yard strike from quarterback Brent Wuebbels to Brenden Gelly midway though the quarter.

Mascoutah responded again needing just four plays to take the lead for good. Middleton bounced off a crowd at the line of scrimmage and bolted to the outside to score from 53 yards away for go-ahead score with 5:14 left.

The Indians defense took over from there, forcing a three and out.

Hall capped off the contest by returning a fumble 38 yards for a score on the final play of the afternoon.

"We wanted this so bad," Middleton said. "You could see the whole week during practice that something was in us."

Highland had won nine of the previous 11 games between the Mississippi Valley Conference rivals. The Bulldogs still hold an 18-8 advantage in the series since Oct. 15, 1999.

But the Mascoutah players care little about the past meetings.

"We (won) the one that counts the most," Hall noted.

Warnecke said the Bulldogs were not overconfident coming into the game. But he felt the expectations that the rematch would end up like the Oct. 14 game were unrealistic.

"Everybody's saying, 'How much are you going to beat them by this time?' " Warnecke said. "People don't realize how much work goes into it. There is an insane amount of commitment. I'm proud of these boys. I'm still taken back (by) everything that unfolded here. I have to do some processing on that."