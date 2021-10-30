Mascoutah holds off Dunlap in Class 5A playoff opener

Hall had a monster afternoon as he caught five passes for 121 yards. He tacked on a second touchdown when he snagged a deep bomb down the left sideline from Timon that turned into a 66-yard score that made it 28-7 with 1:24 to go in the third quarter.

“I just do my job and my part,” Hall said. “It usually works out every time.”

The No. 13 seed, Dunlap (5-5) was down but not out. The Eagles offense was unable to consistently pass the ball, but its running game garnered some momentum as the game wore on. Senior running back Joe Carmean scored touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards on Dunlap’s next two possessions to cut Mascoutah's lead to 28-20 with 2:30 to play. Carmean rushed for 118 yards on 26 carries.

Dunlap tried an onside kick, but Mascoutah senior linebacker Logan Will pounced on the ball to keep it away from the Eagles.

“I know it’s either get that ball or we’ve got to stop them again,” Will said. “It’s life or death in the playoffs, do or die so we have to get that ball. I know I have to jump all over it.”