Mascoutah holds off Dunlap in Class 5A playoff opener

MASCOUTAH — Zane Timon roared Saturday afternoon.
The junior backup quarterback for the Mascoutah football team for eight weeks, Timon became the starter when senior standout Chase Hanson was lost for the season with a knee injury two weeks ago. One of the sacrifices that came with the move was Timon gave up his starting job at linebacker.
“I haven’t played it since Chase has been out,” Timon said.
Until the Indians absolutely needed him.
Timon reprised his role on defense late in the fourth quarter and made a huge tackle as Mascoutah snuffed out Dunlap’s upset bid and held on for a 28-20 win in a Class 5A first-round game at Mascoutah.
“That was my first tackle since I’ve been at quarterback,” Timon said. “It made me happy and excited. That’s where I’ve played the whole season and I was happy to be out there.”
The No. 4 seed, Mascoutah (9-1) advanced to host No. 5 seed Marionville (9-1) at a time and day to be determined.
Timon had been itching to lend a hand on the defensive side of the ball any way he could. He got the go-ahead from the coaching staff Saturday as the Indians pulled out all the stops to nail down the win.
“He’s a linebacker at heart, he’s kind of got that mentality and we just wanted him out in coverage and doing some linebacker things he does well with the rest of the defense,” Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf said. “He’s a football player. He’s not just a quarterback.”
For a guy making his second varsity start and first in the playoffs under center, Timon handled himself well. He airmailed his first pass of the game, throwing well over the head of his intended target on the Indians' first offensive play of the afternoon. But as the game went along he found a comfort zone. He scored a 1-yard touchdown a minute into the second quarter to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.
"It's playoff football," Hilgendorf said. "Things get a little tighter. We settled in. Zane is a competitor, he’s cool, calm and collected. He’s kind of cerebral like that."
Dunlap drew even when junior quarterback Madyn Burke found senior tight end Lukas Sullivan for a 9-yard touchdown on a play-action pass on fourth-and-2 with 3 minutes and 29 seconds to play in the second.
Mascoutah responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive Timon capped by hitting junior receiver Quincy Hall in the end zone on fourth-and-2 for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 17 seconds to go in the first half.
Timon set up the scoring play by staring hard in the direction of junior receiver Allen Middleton only to snap his head back to the middle of the field, where he delivered a strike to Hall.
“I knew it was going to work when I saw the safety shaded over toward Allen Middleton,” Timon said. “I knew Quincy was going to burn him.”
Hall had a monster afternoon as he caught five passes for 121 yards. He tacked on a second touchdown when he snagged a deep bomb down the left sideline from Timon that turned into a 66-yard score that made it 28-7 with 1:24 to go in the third quarter.
“I just do my job and my part,” Hall said. “It usually works out every time.”
The No. 13 seed, Dunlap (5-5) was down but not out. The Eagles offense was unable to consistently pass the ball, but its running game garnered some momentum as the game wore on. Senior running back Joe Carmean scored touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards on Dunlap’s next two possessions to cut Mascoutah's lead to 28-20 with 2:30 to play. Carmean rushed for 118 yards on 26 carries.
Dunlap tried an onside kick, but Mascoutah senior linebacker Logan Will pounced on the ball to keep it away from the Eagles.
“I know it’s either get that ball or we’ve got to stop them again,” Will said. “It’s life or death in the playoffs, do or die so we have to get that ball. I know I have to jump all over it.”
Dunlap’s defense held Mascoutah to 2 rushing yards on three plays and burned its allotment of timeouts to give itself a glimmer of hope as it forced a punt and received the ball at its own 31 with 1:55 to play. A holding penalty put the Eagles back at their own 16. On the next play junior defensive lineman Kaide Dorris grabbed Burke with one hand and dragged him to the turf despite being blocked by an offensive lineman.
On second-and-30 at the 11, Dunlap tried a screen pass Timon cut down for a modest gain and let out a holler as the packed grandstand cheered.
Third and fourth down ended with incomplete passes as Byrne was unable to connect with his receivers. Byrne completed 8 of 20 passes for 50 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once.
“Our offense has to be better in a game like this,” Dunlap coach Brett Cazalet said.
Miscues at inopportune times bit the Eagles in the end. Timon hit Hall for a touchdown on the first play after Byrne was intercepted. After the touchdown Dunlap fumbled away the ensuing kickoff to give the Indians a short field. Mascoutah turned the ball right back over with a fumble of its own, but those are the types of plays sting more this time of year.
“When you play good teams miscues are magnified,” Cazalet said. “Those are things that are uncharacteristic for us but credit to them, the pressure they put on us, the tempo, the different things they do caused those mistakes.”
Mascoutah kept its season alive another week as it tries to go on another extended playoff run.
“It’s amazing especially with the blow of Chase being out,” Will said. “We all came together as a team. This is the most ready I’ve seen our team before a game. Our heads were set and we just did our thing out there.”