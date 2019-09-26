When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Mascoutah 3-1 overall, 1-0 Mississippi Valley; Civic Memorial 3-1, 1-0
Last week: Mascoutah 36, Highland 33; Civic Memorial 21, Jerseyville 14
On Mascoutah: Won successive meetings with Civic Memorial and three of the last five. A win gives the Indians the inside track to the Mississippi Valley Conference crown after last week's win over perennial champion Highland. ...Senior running back Devin Wills has rushed for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Devon Ross has completed 34 of 56 passes for 545 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Senior receiver Timothy Middleton has caught 12 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. ...Senior safety Christian Trotter has 23 tackles and linebacker Andrew Schultz has 22 tackles.
On Civic Memorial: Dropped consecutive games to Mascoutah for the first time in nine years. Picked up a thrilling win over Jerseyville last week when junior Dillon Dublo scored the go-ahead touchdown with just more than a minute to play. ...Senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill has completed 47 of 87 passes for 519 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back Nick Walker has rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Logan Tubyfill has caught 15 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns. ...At linebacker, Walker has racked up 46 tackles. Junior defensive lineman Hunter Hargrave has 30 tackles. Senior defensive back Keaton Loewen has two interceptions.