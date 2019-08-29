When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last season: Mascoutah 6-4, lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs; Columbia 8-3, lost in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Rankings: Columbia No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 4A Associated Press poll.
On Mascoutah: Senior running back Devin Wills returns after rushing 1,483 yards and scoring a team-high 16 touchdowns. Senior receiver Timothy Middleton led the Indians with 28 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Andrew Schultz made 61 tackles last season to share the team lead. ...Dropped a heartbreaker at home against Columbia in the season opener last season, 36-35
On Columbia: Eagles return 16 seniors. The vast majority of the returners enter their third or fourth season of varsity action. Senior running back Ronnie Hunsaker rushed for 844 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Nick Horner threw for 1,515 yards, 14 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. He rushed for 456 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Eli Wagner led the Eagles with 78 tackles last season. ...Escaped the Indians in the final moments of the fourth quarter last season on a kick return touchdown by Londyn Little.