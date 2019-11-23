Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross dives forward as he is brought down by several Rochester players. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross takes a snap. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross (left) hands off to running back Devin Wills. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross throws to a receiver. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Christian Trotter (bottom) tackles Rochester player Hank Beatty. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Jamani Giles almost intercepted a Rochester pass but couldnâ€™t hang onto it. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Jamani Giles almost intercepted a Rochester pass but couldnâ€™t hang onto it. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Cedric Rhodes (right) tackles Rochester running back Jacob DuRocher. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rochester running back Jacob DuRocher (left) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown as heâ€™s in the arms of Mascoutah player Terrance Buckingham. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Terrance Buckingham (2) finds an opening in the Rochester defense. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Aiden Jones is brought down by a trio of Rochester players. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Timothy Middleton celebrates his touchdown run. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Devin Wills carries the ball. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Timothy Middleton (right) shook this tackle attempt by Rochester player Jarret Reed. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah lineman Evan Stevens (left) sacks Rochester quarterback Clay Bruno. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Devin Wills (left) is congratulated by teammate Matt Wilson after running in a touchdown. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rochester players P.J. Jerszynski (left) and Dalton Garecht (right) converge on Mascuotah quarterback Devon Ross. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross dives forward as he is brought down by several Rochester players. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross takes a snap. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross (left) hands off to running back Devin Wills. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah quarterback Devon Ross throws to a receiver. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Christian Trotter (bottom) tackles Rochester player Hank Beatty. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Jamani Giles almost intercepted a Rochester pass but couldnâ€™t hang onto it. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Jamani Giles almost intercepted a Rochester pass but couldnâ€™t hang onto it. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Cedric Rhodes (right) tackles Rochester running back Jacob DuRocher. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rochester running back Jacob DuRocher (left) crosses into the end zone for a touchdown as heâ€™s in the arms of Mascoutah player Terrance Buckingham. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Terrance Buckingham (2) finds an opening in the Rochester defense. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Aiden Jones is brought down by a trio of Rochester players. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Timothy Middleton celebrates his touchdown run. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Devin Wills carries the ball. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah wide receiver Timothy Middleton (right) shook this tackle attempt by Rochester player Jarret Reed. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah lineman Evan Stevens (left) sacks Rochester quarterback Clay Bruno. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Mascoutah running back Devin Wills (left) is congratulated by teammate Matt Wilson after running in a touchdown. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rochester players P.J. Jerszynski (left) and Dalton Garecht (right) converge on Mascuotah quarterback Devon Ross. Mascoutah played Rochester in a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Mascoutah HS in Mascoutah, IL on Saturday November 23, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MASCOUTAH — After three thrilling postseason wins that required three heroic fourth quarter efforts, the Mascoutah Indians entered the Class 5A semifinal hoping for a chance at another fantastic finish.
Rochester had other intentions.
The Rockets scored touchdowns on their first eight drives, amassing 415 first half yards and cruised to a 56-34 victory over Mascoutah to advance to the state championship.
Rochester (12-1) will face Chicago St. Rita (10-3) for the title at 10 a.m. next Saturday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Mascoutah (9-4) hoped to use the energy provided by a massive home crowd to slow down a Rochester team that has scored at least 42 points in all but one game this season.
But the Rockets high-tempo offense, physical running attack and lethal screen game immediately had the Indians on their heels. And even when the Mascoutah defense forced a third-and-long, it could not get off the field, as Rochester went 7-for-7 on third downs in the first half.
“There were a couple third-and-longs early in the game and they made big plays,” Mascoutah coach Josh Lee said. “They’re really good up front, they move fast and they gave us fits.”
On the opening possession, Rochester faced a third-and-2 from its own territory, but senior quarterback Clay Bruno fired a quick screen that Hank Beatty took 47 yards. Two plays later, Jacob Durocher scored the first of his four first-half touchdowns to give Rochester the lead.
Mascoutah immediately showed its own third-down magic on its first possession when quarterback Devon Ross threw deep down the right sideline to junior Thomas Conroy, who picked the ball off the back of the helmet of his defender and raced 71 yards for a touchdown.
“We put that play in this week specifically for their coverage,” senior quarterback Devon Ross said. “Their safety usually goes over so we can hit it in the middle, but instead of going where we had gone all week, I read it and threw it right over (the defender).”
But the quarter belonged to Rochester after that. Facing a third-and-13, Bruno scrambled to his right for 59 yards. Then on third-and-9, Bruno rolled right and found tight end Clay Alewalt sneaking out to his left for a 14-yard touchdown pass.
In the first quarter alone the Rockets had 217 yards of total offense, helped by going 5-for-5 on third down and led 21-7.
“We came out a lot stronger than we usually do, and put up score after score faster than we usually do,” Bruno said. “It was a great confidence boost for us to come out that strong.”
Rochester led 28-7 when Mascoutah mounted a seven play, 58-yard touchdown drive to cut into the lead. On fourth-and-2, Ross bravely stood in the pocket as a free blitzer approached and threw a strike to senior Timothy Middleton on a skinny post for a 24-yard touchdown.
But it took only 40 seconds for Bruno to lead Rochester back down the field before halftime, hitting Durocher down the seam for a 61-yard touchdown connection right before halftime.
Rochester scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half to open up a 56-13 lead before Mascoutah senior running back Devin Wills started to gain traction. Wills, who was held to 28 yards on 10 carries in the first half, exploded for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to set the final score.
Wills finished the season with 2,213 yards rushing and 35 total touchdowns in his senior season.
“He’s a really special athlete with that size and speed, and what he’s really developed over the years is patience,” Lee said. “I’m super proud of the way he’s learned how to play and how hard he’s worked on the track and in the weight room.”
Last season, Mascoutah qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2009. This season, the Indians fell one win short of playing for a state championship.
“It’s probably tough for a 17-year old kid to wrap their brain around what they have done for the long term development of this program,” Lee said. “They have set us on a great trajectory.”
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Mascoutah vs Rochester Class 5A state semifinal football playoff game
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.