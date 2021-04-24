Mascoutah rolls past Triad for MVC Bowl Series crown in coach's final game with program

Triad did not get its initial first down until Wilkins reeled off a 6-yard run with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

"We were motivated and fired up," Rhodes said. "We had a chip on our shoulder from losing to them. And we wanted to win for (Lee). There was no way we were going to lose his last game — no way."

Hanson hit on nine of 15 passes for 125 yards and also rushed 11 times for 103 yards. He led the Indians on scoring drives on four of their first six possessions.

Rhodes nailed down the triumph by returning an interception 56 yards for a score late in the third quarter to set the running clock in motion. He added eight tackles to his two interceptions.

"There's no way to sugar coat it," Triad coach Paul Bassler said. "They beat us up front, up and down the field, on both sides of the ball, everywhere."

The contest turned sloppy in the second half with five personal foul or facemask calls. One player from each team was ejected.

Triad beat Highland 35-29 in the semifinal round of the series. Mascoutah knocked off Collinsville 42-21 to advance to the final.

The Bowl Championship Series was the brainstorm of Battas with help from Triad athletics director Kenny Deatherage.