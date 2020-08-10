Masked up and distant, MICDS opens practice with Bouchard at the wheel

When the threat of COVID-19 shut down schools in March and forced the cancellation of the spring high school season, it was a real reminder to the student-athletes to not take anything for granted. Clarity on what lies ahead remains in short supply and every day can bring new twists and turns. Instead of sweating it, the players work with what they’re given.

“In a way it makes it simpler for us. We’re not thinking long term,” senior linebacker Grant Purdy said. “Right now it’s get better each and every day, one day at a time. We’ll let everything play out and hopefully we’re in a good spot when it happens.”

That MICDS was able to practice is a small glimmer of what could potentially happen this fall should conditions in the area and state go in the right direction. The spread of the virus, hospital admissions and positive tests are all factors as the St. Louis County Department of Public Health makes it recommendations and guidelines for area schools and youth sports.

“There is something about the mental health, the wellness of ‘let’s get out and do something physical,’” Bouchard said. “It’s one of the positive things about pulling them together. Hope is a wonderful thing. When you dash all hope, things can fall apart. I think this is a positive thing to get out.”