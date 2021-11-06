Mater Dei defense comes up big in playoff win over Johnston City

BREESE — Mater Dei football coach Jim Stiebel always begins the season intent on using as few two-way players as possible.
That plan went out the door early in this campaign.
"Some of these guys are so good, I just can't take them on the field," Stiebel said. "They're the best athletes we have."
The Knights, with six players starting on both offense and defense, rolled past Johnston City 49-22 in a second-round Class 2A football playoff game Saturday afternoon in Clinton County.
Mater Dei (11-0) will travel to Decatur St. Teresa (11-0) in a quarterfinal contest Nov. 13.
The Breese-based school tied the mark for the second-best start in program history. The 2002 team went 11-0 before losing to Hillsboro 20-16. The 2008 squad won its first 12 contests before falling to Bloomington Central Catholic 51-28.
Mater Dei has outscored its opponents 400-131 this season, thanks in part to six players lugging double duty.
"It took a while, but they've been able to figure out how to handle the intensity of a game and being able to catch their breath before they went out on defense, things like that," Stiebel said. "It's not ideal. But it's a blessing for our team to have players like that."
Senior two-way lineman Reed Timmermann is used to double duty by now.
"Coach was just worried that we'd get gassed and it would hurt our play," said Timmerman, who had a team-high 14 tackles Saturday. "It's tiring, but I've learned to handle it."
Explained senior wideout and defensive back Cameron Haag, "Once you get used to it, it's really not that hard."
The high-octane Knights are known for their offense, which came into the contest averaging 35 points per game.
But it was the defense that stepped to the forefront against Johnston City (9-2).
Mater Dei forced five turnovers — all in the first half. Four of those miscues led to 28 points and a 35-6 lead at the break.
"The offense was OK," senior quarterback Bryce Revermann said. "But today, the biggest plays were made by the defense."
Senior defensive back Colin Toeben stood the tallest with two fumble recoveries and an interception. He returned a bobble 28 yards for a score on the fifth play of the second half to push the lead to 42-6.
"This is the kind of game you hope for," Toeben said. "Our defense came into this knowing we had to swarm to the ball and everybody did their jobs."
The Knights broke open a scoreless game with four touchdowns in a 4-minute, 12-second span late in the first quarter and early into the second. Three turnovers led to the explosion.
"When the defense starts collecting turnovers like that, it makes us take advantage on offense," Stiebel said. "That was the case today."
Senior Trey Gerdes capped off the blitz by rambling 26 yards with a fumble for a 28-0 cushion just 112 seconds into the second period.
A fumble recovery by Toeben set the stage for a 3-yard TD run by Jayce Napovanice and a 21-0 lead. Napovanice finished with 110 yards on 19 carries.
Revermann tossed a pair of scores to get the Knights off and running. He hit Haag on a 30-yard strike up the middle for the game's initial score. It was Haag's 26th touchdown of the season, a school record. Reveremann, who connected on 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards, connected with Dalton Markus on a 3-yard toss following a fumble recovery for a 14-0 lead.
The Knights' defense, which has not allowed more than 16 points in a game this season, took over after the 28-point blitz.
Mater Dei was able to hold Johnston City senior Austin Brown in check most of the night. Brown, who is headed to the University of Wisconsin, scored on runs of 1 and 48 yards. The longer run came in the fourth quarter.
"They were hard-hitting, they were fast," Brown said of the Mater Dei defenders. "When I'd get to the outside, it seemed like they were always there."