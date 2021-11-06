Mater Dei defense comes up big in playoff win over Johnston City

Senior two-way lineman Reed Timmermann is used to double duty by now.

"Coach was just worried that we'd get gassed and it would hurt our play," said Timmerman, who had a team-high 14 tackles Saturday. "It's tiring, but I've learned to handle it."

Explained senior wideout and defensive back Cameron Haag, "Once you get used to it, it's really not that hard."

The high-octane Knights are known for their offense, which came into the contest averaging 35 points per game.

But it was the defense that stepped to the forefront against Johnston City (9-2).

Mater Dei forced five turnovers — all in the first half. Four of those miscues led to 28 points and a 35-6 lead at the break.

"The offense was OK," senior quarterback Bryce Revermann said. "But today, the biggest plays were made by the defense."

Senior defensive back Colin Toeben stood the tallest with two fumble recoveries and an interception. He returned a bobble 28 yards for a score on the fifth play of the second half to push the lead to 42-6.

"This is the kind of game you hope for," Toeben said. "Our defense came into this knowing we had to swarm to the ball and everybody did their jobs."