Mater Dei gains measure of revenge with win over Quincy Notre Dame

BREESE — Bryce Revermann knows when he lets the ball fly, Cameron Haag be there.

"He's up there somewhere," Revermann said. "If I throw it up, I have no doubt he'll be there."

The Mater Dei senior quarterback found Haag again and again on Friday as the Knights knocked off Quincy Notre Dame 28-7 at Mater Dei High School.

"If I'm a college coach, I'm banging down the door to get him on my football team," Quincy Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell said of Haag. "We knew he was a great athlete and that we had to contain him and we didn't."

Haag scored four different times and led Mater Dei, the No. 6 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, past their northern rivals.

It was the Knights' third win in the last five meetings and first since a 21-19 loss on Nov. 19, 2019 in the Class 3A quarterfinal round.

"It meant a lot," Revermann said. "To take out the team that knocked us out of one of our better year (means a lot)."

Haag wasn't a factor in that game, but he was certainly the factor on Friday.

The 6-foot receiver broke free with two second-quarter touchdowns to give the Knights a 13-7 halftime lead.