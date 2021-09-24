Mater Dei gains measure of revenge with win over Quincy Notre Dame

BREESE — Bryce Revermann knows when he lets the ball fly, Cameron Haag be there.
"He's up there somewhere," Revermann said. "If I throw it up, I have no doubt he'll be there."
The Mater Dei senior quarterback found Haag again and again on Friday as the Knights knocked off Quincy Notre Dame 28-7 at Mater Dei High School.
"If I'm a college coach, I'm banging down the door to get him on my football team," Quincy Notre Dame coach Jack Cornell said of Haag. "We knew he was a great athlete and that we had to contain him and we didn't."
Haag scored four different times and led Mater Dei, the No. 6 ranked small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, past their northern rivals.
It was the Knights' third win in the last five meetings and first since a 21-19 loss on Nov. 19, 2019 in the Class 3A quarterfinal round.
"It meant a lot," Revermann said. "To take out the team that knocked us out of one of our better year (means a lot)."
Haag wasn't a factor in that game, but he was certainly the factor on Friday.
The 6-foot receiver broke free with two second-quarter touchdowns to give the Knights a 13-7 halftime lead.
He scored his third touchdown on a jet sweep. The fourth and final touchdown came on a 10-yard strike from Revermann late in the fourth quarter.
Haag finished with eight receptions for 101 yards.
"The big plays came at the right time and they just happened to go to me," Haag said. "Everyone executed well."
Haag nearly had a fifth touchdown, picking off Quincy Notre Dame's Calvin Lavery and sprinting 60 yards to the end zone before it was called back due to a penalty.
"He's a beast. He's an animal for us, but you can't just key on him because if you key on him we got Napo (Jayce Napovanice) and (Dalton) Markus too," Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said.
Napovanice carried the bulk of the work on the ground, rushing 19 times for 98 yards. He also returned two punt returns for 93 yards to set up the offense.
The Mater Dei defense shut out the Raiders in the second half and after allowing 106 yards on the ground, the Knights forced Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) to air the ball out and into the teeth of their defense.
"We were ahead and they got away from the run and started throwing bombs and that really plays to our benefit because we have talented guys back there," Stiebel said.
The Knights' defense forced two interceptions and held the Raiders passing attack to just 11-for-38 for 124 yards