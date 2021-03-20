Mater Dei powers way to opening victory against Alton Marquette

ALTON — Mater Dei junior running back Jayce Napovanice wore shoulder pads, but he could have easily donned a saddle for the Knights.
The Knights rode the workhorse Napovanice in earning an impressive 49-6 football victory over the Alton Marquette Explorers on Saturday afternoon at sun-splashed Public School Stadium.
It was the season opener for both schools. This spring, high school football in Illinois is holding its alternate fall season, which was scheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Napovanice rushed for 189 yards, including 121 in the first half, on 23 carries and scored a touchdown.
"I just ran hard and the line blocked good," Napovanice said. "I just love getting the ball. I saw the outside a few times and I tried to get there as fast as I could."
Seven of his rushes were for 11 yards or more, including one 34-yard scamper. He also caught two passes for 33 yards.
"He was really sharp," Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said about Napovanice. "Napo is a special, skilled athlete. He's not afraid to run it hard. He's not afraid to stick his nose inside there. That was our game plan — run behind our line and feed him."
Senior quarterback Reed Braundmeier also turned in an eye-catching performance. He scored touchdowns on runs of 32 and 3 yards.
Braundmeier threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns along with rushing for 55 yards on eight carries. He wasn't sacked and didn't throw an interception.
"He was in command and he didn't turn the ball over," Stiebel said of his quarterback. "He's a solid kid."
Braundmeier showed his ability to improvise when he faced a fourth-and-7 situation on the opening drive. Dropping back to pass, he saw an opening and took off to his left and raced in from 32 yards out. Senior Grant Cox added the first of seven extra points.
"We were just trying to get a first down there," Braundmeier said. "I stepped up in the pocket and I saw an opening and I took it. It worked out. Our offensive line was outstanding."
The Knights made it 14-0 on their next possession. Napovanice went off tackle on a third-and-11 play and ran to the Explorers' 2-yard line. Two plays later, he scored from the 1.
"There was a big hole there and I just ran it in," Napovanice said. "It was pretty cool, though."
Marquette drove to the Mater Dei 10, but senior quarterback Jake Hewitt fumbled the snap. The Knights' Cameron Kreke recovered to stop the drive.
"Our problem was sustaining drives," said Marquette coach Leon McElrath III, who was making his debut with the team.
The Explorers put together an 11-play drive that covered 60 yards. Hewitt ran in the from 6 with 4 minutes and 22 seconds left in the half to pull to within 14-6.
But Mater Dei scored its third touchdown of the half with 1:46 remaining. Senior receiver Carson Loepker caught a hard sidearm throw from Braundmeier for a 24-yard scoring strike and a 21-6 halftime lead.
The Knights keep their foot on the gas in the third quarter, scoring twice. Senior Nolan Foppe ran up the middle for a 12-yard touchdown at the 7-minute mark.
A penalty took away an Explorers touchdown later in the quarter and they lost the ball on downs.
Mater Dei made Marquette pay. Braundmeier found senior receiver Mitchell Haake behind two defenders. Braundmeier's pass caught Haake in strike just past midfield and Haake ran in for a 72-yard touchdown reception and a 35-6 lead.
"We kept that one in our pocket until we needed it," Stiebel said.
The Knights tried the play earlier in the game. It was open then, but Haake dropped the ball. This time, he did not.
"It was open the second time and I just made a play," Haake said. "It was a nice pass. We've had that connection since our freshman year. We've had some time working on that. It was perfectly executed play."
The Knights added fourth-quarter scores from Braundmeier on a 5-yard run and a 52-yard touchdown catch and run by Loepker. Backup junior quarterback Bryce Revermann threw the pass.
Hewitt finished with 104 yards on 7 of 22 passing. He was picked off once. Hewitt was sacked five times for 51 yards. He gained 45 yards rushing on eight carries.
McElrath was discouraged by the performance of his team.
"We've just got to be better," McElrath said. "Obviously Mater Dei is a very good team and well coached. I thought we would show more mental toughness and show more want and grit and will to win. The team is learning me and I'm learning them. We just have to go back to the drawing board and get better."