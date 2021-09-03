Mater Dei starts fast, knocks off rival Central in Milk Bowl

BREESE — The Milk Bowl will remain on the east side of Breese.
Visiting Mater Dei raced to a three-touchdown lead by halftime, then relied on its defense in the second half as it defeated crosstown rival Central 21-7 on Friday.
The Knights (2-0) improved to 32-5 in Milk Bowl games, which includes four consecutive wins and 15 of the last 17. The teams didn’t play last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It reminds me of the Althoff-(Belleville) West game,” said Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel, an Althoff High graduate. “But at Thanksgiving, West wasn’t across from the table. These guys, they’re all at Thanksgiving together. It means a little bit more to our kids to that smile at Thanksgiving.”
Stiebel said every Milk Bowl win is special in its own way.
“Each one is unique in its own right,” he said. “We’ve got the utmost respect for (Central’s) program. We want them to win every game except when they play us. We want them to win out, go the playoffs and be successful. Just not tonight.”
The Knights took charge in the first half.
Senior Cameron Haag’s 7-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to play in the first quarter made it 6-0. Senior Jayce Napovanice added a 3-yard TD run with 7:15 left in the second quarter, and Mater Dei led 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion pass from senior quarterback Bryce Revermanm to junior Marcus Dalton.
The margin grew to 21-0 on Revermann’s 1-yard scoring run with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter. Revermann’s run was set up after an interception by senior Kyler Schuchman and aided by a horse-collar penalty on Central.
Mater Dei squandered an opportunity to add to the lead in the closing seconds of the first half, and its offensive momentum never returned.
Central (1-1) then climbed within 21-7 on senior quarterback Landon Geragosian’s 9-yard touchdown pass to junior Chase Lewis on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Cougars got the ball back, but their next two possessions ended when Haag recorded interceptions, two of four turnovers forced by Mater Dei.
“It’s a great feeling to win the Milk Bowl after we missed out on it last year,” Haag said. “This year, we made our last chance worth it.
“Our defense did great. We were really worried about their (receivers’) double moves, and those were both the picks I had. We executed very well on defense.”
Haag agreed with Stiebel about the importance of bragging rights. Central’s only victories over the last 17 games came in 2013 and 2016.
“It means a lot,” Haag said. “I play baseball with all the kids on the other side. Next year, I’ll able to go over and talk to them and rub it in a little bit.”
Revermann finished 21-off-29 for 178 yards. Haag had seven catches for 85 yards in addition to his two interceptions and one rushing touchdown.
“In years past, we were not notorious about being a quick starter,” Stiebel said. “We wanted to get the running game going. That was the plan in the second half. It didn’t develop. But our passing game was outstanding. That really saved us a little bit. We’ve got to get better at the running game.”
Central coach Brian Short said his team got some momentum late in the second half when it kept Mater Dei out of the end zone after it reached the Cougars’ 4-yard-line.
“It’s one of those things in this game that you talk about. If you get down, you’ve got to keep fighting or they’re going to bury you,” Short said. “If it would have got 28-0, it probably would have been a different story in the second half.
“I was really happy with our mentality and the way we came out and played. I thought we came out and played physical football. We hung right with them and they definitely know they were in a football game tonight.”
The slow start, however, was Central’s downfall.
“When you spot someone 21 points, it’s hard to come back and win a ballgame,” Short said. “I’m proud of our defense. I think we made them earn everything they got. They’re a good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year.”