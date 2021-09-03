Mater Dei starts fast, knocks off rival Central in Milk Bowl

Revermann finished 21-off-29 for 178 yards. Haag had seven catches for 85 yards in addition to his two interceptions and one rushing touchdown.

“In years past, we were not notorious about being a quick starter,” Stiebel said. “We wanted to get the running game going. That was the plan in the second half. It didn’t develop. But our passing game was outstanding. That really saved us a little bit. We’ve got to get better at the running game.”

Central coach Brian Short said his team got some momentum late in the second half when it kept Mater Dei out of the end zone after it reached the Cougars’ 4-yard-line.

“It’s one of those things in this game that you talk about. If you get down, you’ve got to keep fighting or they’re going to bury you,” Short said. “If it would have got 28-0, it probably would have been a different story in the second half.

“I was really happy with our mentality and the way we came out and played. I thought we came out and played physical football. We hung right with them and they definitely know they were in a football game tonight.”

The slow start, however, was Central’s downfall.

“When you spot someone 21 points, it’s hard to come back and win a ballgame,” Short said. “I’m proud of our defense. I think we made them earn everything they got. They’re a good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year.”