Mater Dei uses late touchdown by Zeeb to down rival Central in Milk Bowl battle

BREESE — Trenton Zeeb’s shortest gain of the game put Mater Dei on top.

He followed it with his longest run to help the Knights clinch a victory.

Zeeb, a junior quarterback, scored on a 1-yard sneak in the fourth quarter and added a 50-yard burst that set up the clinching touchdown for the host Knights as they defeated crosstown rival Breese Central 27-14 in the annual Milk Bowl.

“It was a new experience, having so many people here to watch and just knowing they were going to cheer us on and stick with us throughout the whole game,” said the 6-foot-2, 189-pound Zeeb, who praised the work of his offensive line that helped him rack up 127 yards on 13 carries.

“I could have fit a semi-truck through there,” he said. “They allowed me to run for all those yards. I could drive a forklift through there.”

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Knights (1-1) in the Milk Bowl and their sixth straight win over the Cougars (1-1) overall.

Mater Dei survived six turnovers, including five in the second half, providing Breese Central every opportunity to take control.

But the Cougars couldn’t capitalize.

“I’m very pleased with the way our offensive line played tonight,” Mater Dei coach Jim Stiebel said. “I’m pleased with our effort. (The turnovers aren’t) anything teams are doing to us. It’s us self-destructing. We’ll clean that up.”

The game was tied at 14 when Mater Dei recovered a Breese Central fumble at the Cougars’ 26-yard-line. Zeeb had gains of 12 and 7 yards to get the ball to the 1. After senior Drake Rensing was stopped, Zeeb scored on a third-and-goal play with 5 minutes and 49 seconds left. The PAT failed, but the Knights led 20-14.

The Cougars drove to the Mater Dei 33 on their next possession, but senior quarterback Connor Freeze’s fourth-down pass to senior Connor Becker in the end zone was batted down by a Knights’ defender.

That gave Mater Dei the ball. Two plays later, Zeeb sprinted down the right sideline for a 50-yard gain to the Central 15. On third-and-7, Rensing pounded out a 12-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 27-14.

“I saw a hole and I just booked it,” Zeeb said. “I was trying to aim for that front pylon and make it there at all costs. I was feeling confident. I had the feeling we had the game put in the bag, but once we had Drake run it into the end zone, I knew the game was sealed.”

Zeeb said the Knights handled the turnovers admirably.

“We stuck together as a team and picked each other up,” he said. “We tried to fix our mistakes any way possible.”

Cougars coach Brian Short, whose team led 7-0 in the first quarter, said Mater Dei’s ability to control the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half, compromised any ability Central had to establish itself.

“The bottom line is they were better than us up front,” Short said. “Whoever watched the game knows they were significantly better than us up front. We struggled defensively stopping the run. But, I’m proud of my guys. We hung on and were forcing turnovers and making things happen. It kept us in the game.

“But, we just couldn’t capitalize. We made some nice throws and nice plays. Offensively, we couldn’t protect our quarterback. We were fighting tooth and nail. It was a dogfight. We were in that game until three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.”

Short pointed out that the Cougars also lost to Mater Dei last year, then reeled off nine straight victories before falling in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

“But I tip my cap to (Mater Dei). They were the better team tonight,” Short said.

Central took a 7-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Freeze with 9:35 left in the first quarter. Mater Dei tied it at 7-all on Rensing’s 27-yard run with six seconds remaining in the period.

The Knights then took a 14-7 lead on a 15-yard pass from Zeeb to senior Dalton Markus with 7:53 to play in the second quarter.

Central then marched 80 yards and tied the game at 14-all on senior Chase Lewis’ 1-yard run. The drive was aided by pass interference, unsportsmanlike conduct and roughing the passer penalties on Mater Dei.

The game slowed to a grind in the third quarter. The Knights fumbled away two punts, lost another fumble on a running play and had were intercepted twice.

All the while, however, Mater Dei’s defense clicked.

“Without a doubt,” Stiebel said. “Coach (Randy) Dooley does a great job on that defense. He’s been dealing with some stuff other than football. The kids really rallied around him. He hasn’t had the time with the kids like he usually does.”

Mater Dei used double teams to limit Breese Central senior receiver Braden Revermann to three catches for 62 yards, all in the first half.

“We had the run game under wraps, so I thought the only thing they could really hurt us on was getting (Revermann) over the top,” Stiebel said. “We tried a couple of different ways to double him, jam him and put somebody over the top to try to take him away.