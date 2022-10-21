Mater Dei's season ends with painful loss to Mount Zion

BREESE — Jim Stiebel wasn't thinking about the wins and losses when he embraced his seniors on Friday evening.

The Mater Dei High football coach was thinking that this was his last chance to talk to them as his players.

It was a sobering feeling for Stiebel, who is in his 12th season at the Breese-based school.

Mater Dei fell to Mount Zion 38-35 in a non-conference, regular-season finale in Breese.

"Their effort was outstanding," Stiebel said. "I thought we played hard enough to win the game, but we just didn't play clean. That's been our story how this season has really gone for us."

Mater Dei (4-5) will miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It is just the second time under Stiebel that the Knights will not experience postseason play.

"We have some young kids who are inexperienced out there," Stiebel said. "You never know what you're going to get, but it has never been because of a lack of effort. Just not enough experience playing football in my opinion."

The effort showed on the stat sheet.

The Mater Dei running attack rolled up the yards almost at will behind a senior offensive line.

"They're big, physical and really well-coached," Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said. "We expected that."

The Knights rolled up 287 yards of offense on the ground on 40 carries. Junior quarterback Trenton Zeeb led the way with 133 yards on 18 carries and one score. Senior Drake Rensing totaled 118 yards on 20 carries and three scores before being disqualified in the fourth quarter.

"I felt like we could do anything we wanted in the running game," Stiebel said. "When we had to do something we weren't good at, we got ourselves in a pickle. I thought the effort was outstanding, just lack of execution."

The lack of execution came on four turnovers including three fumbles in the first half that led to 21 points for Mount Zion (6-3).

"(The defense) kept battling, kept fighting," Stiebel said. "They made those situations happen, but we gave them a lot in that first half. We didn't put them away when we had the opportunity."

The Mater Dei defense held Mount Zion to just 100 yards in the second half. Yet the Braves, trailing 35-31, got their chance after forcing the fourth Mater Dei turnover late in the fourth quarter.

Driving the length of the field, junior quarterback Makobi Adams found junior Grant McAtee in the corner of the end zone on a third-and-13 from the Knights' 19-yard line to put the Braves on top for good.

"I've got some really good players who work really hard all year," Etherton said. "All of our kids spend a lot of time in the summer working and working on timing. I wasn't concerned. We had a chance on that play and it was good timing and a good throw and a hell of a catch."

Despite already being playoff eligible, the Braves showed the same tenacity that the Knights showed all four quarters.