Maxey's three quick TDs propel Fox past Timberland in season opener

Timberland, which went 2-8 a year ago after three successive winning seasons, lost its second consecutive season opener.

“We’ve got a young team and we’ve not been able to do much anything at all this summer,” Wolves coach Ed Gilreath said. “We’ve only had three weeks to practice football, so we’ve just got to try to get experience real fast.”

The Warriors couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the new season with a pair of Maxey rushing touchdowns before the first quarter was half complete.

Fox took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead on Maxey’s 17-yard score. He carried the ball four times for 39 yards on the first drive.

The Wolves fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Warriors cashed in five plays later on Maxey’s 12-yard score on a halfback pitch to make it 14-0 just 5 minutes and 44 seconds in. Fox converted a fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive on the play preceding Maxey’s TD.

After Fox was stifled on its third drive, Maxey was at it again on the fourth series with a 32-yard jaunt for his third rushing TD in the season’s first 14 minutes to give the Warriors a 21-0 advantage. Jake Waters had a couple nice runs of 11 and 14 runs to set up the TD.