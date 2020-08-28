Maxey's three quick TDs propel Fox past Timberland in season opener

WENTZVILLE — Chase Maxey was a hungry football player in more ways than one.
“I was focused so much that I wasn’t even hungry at all today,” the Fox senior running back said. “I probably ate like a bagel today and that’s it.”
Maxey feasted on the Timberland defense to the tune of 90 yards rushing and a career-tying high of three touchdowns in the first 14 minutes and 3 seconds to jump start the Warriors to a 35-14 win in Fox’s season opener Friday night at Scott Swofford Stadium.
No doubt the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Maxey earned whatever postgame meal he wanted to consume.
“I don’t know,” he said. “It depends on what they give us.”
Maxey rushed for 560 yards and nine touchdowns last fall as a junior. He’s already one-third of the way to that TD total after one week of his senior season.
“Chase is a very talented, very tough kid,” Warriors coach Brent Tinker said. “He’s been with us forever. He’s been a starter since he was a sophomore. His confidence just keeps growing.”
Fox, which went 8-3 last year and lost to eventual Class 5 runner-up Jackson, won its season opener for the third consecutive season.
“We didn’t get our summer scrimmages. We got a jamboree, but we didn’t get our normal scrimmage,” Tinker said. “It was great to get out and actually see what we need to work on. Until you play, you just don’t know.”
Timberland, which went 2-8 a year ago after three successive winning seasons, lost its second consecutive season opener.
“We’ve got a young team and we’ve not been able to do much anything at all this summer,” Wolves coach Ed Gilreath said. “We’ve only had three weeks to practice football, so we’ve just got to try to get experience real fast.”
The Warriors couldn’t have asked for a much better start to the new season with a pair of Maxey rushing touchdowns before the first quarter was half complete.
Fox took the opening kickoff and marched 73 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead on Maxey’s 17-yard score. He carried the ball four times for 39 yards on the first drive.
The Wolves fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Warriors cashed in five plays later on Maxey’s 12-yard score on a halfback pitch to make it 14-0 just 5 minutes and 44 seconds in. Fox converted a fourth-and-3 to keep the drive alive on the play preceding Maxey’s TD.
After Fox was stifled on its third drive, Maxey was at it again on the fourth series with a 32-yard jaunt for his third rushing TD in the season’s first 14 minutes to give the Warriors a 21-0 advantage. Jake Waters had a couple nice runs of 11 and 14 runs to set up the TD.
“I was not expecting that at all,” Maxey said of the Warriors’ quick start. “We heard that they were a really tough team and we were expecting a dogfight. Really, our O-line was the one that put it out there for me to be able to do all that.”
Someone other than Maxey finally found first-half paydirt for the Warriors, as Jauhad Thompson scored on a 7-yard run with 29.7 seconds left in the first half to give Fox a 28-0 halftime cushion.
Timberland had trouble getting anything going in the first half.
Offensively, the Wolves were held to just one first down. Defensively, Timberland couldn’t contain the Fox rushing game
The Timberland defense forced a fumble in Fox territory, but the Wolves shot themselves in the foot with a penalty on what would have been a 14-yard completion on a fourth-and-5 play and the drive ended up going nowhere.
But the Wolves finally found their footing on the first play out of the halftime locker room.
Josh Gibbs fielded a short kickoff at his own 30, made a couple nice moves around would-be tacklers and then raced down the Wolves’ sideline for a 70-yard score to get Timberland to within 28-7 after Gibbs booted through the extra point.
“He’s a junior and he’s one of the quickest guys we’ve got,” Gilreath said. “We saw a bright spot from him when he took a kickoff return for a touchdown in a playoff game against Zumwalt West last year.”
After a long 36-minute third quarter marked by penalties, timeouts and muscle cramps, the Warriors put the game away 1:31 into the fourth quarter, as Thompson capped a drive in which he carried the ball four times for 43 yards with a 6-yard TD run, his second score of the game, to bump the Fox lead to 35-7.
Maxey was happy to see fellow senior Thompson get into the end zone twice.
“It’s definitely better for more of us to score than just one,” Maxey said.
Timberland scored the game’s final TD on an 8-yard catch by Caden Frey with 1:00 remaining.
