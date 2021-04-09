McCluer comes up short in season finale at Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. — Tyreek Smith was thankful for every bruise on his body.
The senior linebacker for McCluer's football team was thankful for the scuffed and damaged helmets.
"I'm thankful for them all," Smith said. "They make me who I am. They make the team who they are."
But ultimately, he was thankful for a season.
After a three-hour lightning delay, McCluer came up short in its season finale 38-34 to Carterville in a nonconference game.
"We tip our hat to Carterville and what they were able to do," McCluer coach Howard Brown said. "Senior quarterback and a senior running back and when you have two seniors back there, they did what they're supposed to do."
McCluer (3-2) finished its five-game spring season in Carterville after its original game against rival McCluer North was canceled. The Lions also were looking for a game after Pinckneyville canceled, citing a lack of eligible players.
It was the second game Carterville (2-1) had canceled. Sparta dropped out of an April 2 contest, also citing a lack of players.
"I was checking my email at 3 a.m., which is a bad idea, but I had an email from (McCluer) looking for a game," Carterville coach Brett Diel said. "I emailed back and got a response at 3:45, and I thought, 'These are my kind of people.' My experience with these guys all week long has been awesome."
Due to regulations in Illinois, McCluer was welcomed into the Southern River-to-River Conference for the day to allow the game to happen and the Comets were allowed to have its fifth and final game.
"They knew that tonight was their last game," Brown said. "It was either going to be against McCluer North or playing two hours away in Carterville, Illinois. It didn't matter. The guys did a phenomenal job of fighting and staying healthy this season. We're just extremely blessed."
Smith admitted he was heartbroken at the prospect of not getting the chance to suit up in the fall.
But when the Comets were given the green light of playing spring football, his excitement went through the roof.
It extended throughout the team to Friday, even with the hour lightning delay.
"We were praying that we were going to have a game, a final game as a senior," Smith said. "It was wonderful when coach told us, 'Hey get dressed.' "
McCluer took an early 18-0 lead after the delay and was in command after the first quarter, capitalizing on three fumbles by Carterville.
But leaning on a heavy dose of senior quarterback Elijah Downen and senior running back Preston Sumner, the Lions chewed up the clock and yards.
Downen finished with 274 yards on 32 carries and scored four times, including the go-ahead score with less than three minutes in regulation.
"They capitalized on one more opportunity than we did," Brown said.
Carterville rushed 67 times for more than 400 yards.
Comets junior quarterback Michael Hopkins went 10-for-24 with 169 yards through the air and a score. He also scored twice on the ground.
Junior running back Kameron Gillespie led the Comets with 136 yards on 17 carries.