McCluer comes up short in season finale at Carterville

Due to regulations in Illinois, McCluer was welcomed into the Southern River-to-River Conference for the day to allow the game to happen and the Comets were allowed to have its fifth and final game.

"They knew that tonight was their last game," Brown said. "It was either going to be against McCluer North or playing two hours away in Carterville, Illinois. It didn't matter. The guys did a phenomenal job of fighting and staying healthy this season. We're just extremely blessed."

Smith admitted he was heartbroken at the prospect of not getting the chance to suit up in the fall.

But when the Comets were given the green light of playing spring football, his excitement went through the roof.

It extended throughout the team to Friday, even with the hour lightning delay.

"We were praying that we were going to have a game, a final game as a senior," Smith said. "It was wonderful when coach told us, 'Hey get dressed.' "

McCluer took an early 18-0 lead after the delay and was in command after the first quarter, capitalizing on three fumbles by Carterville.

But leaning on a heavy dose of senior quarterback Elijah Downen and senior running back Preston Sumner, the Lions chewed up the clock and yards.