McCluer Comets vs Soldan Tigers

On McCluer: Scored more points in last week’s win over McCluer North than it had in any matchup with its rival in the last two decades. … Senior athlete Kameron Gillespie caught three passes for 75 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Michael Hopkins completed 9-of-12 passes for 136 yards and three scores. He also rushed for a 33-yard touchdown. Senior receiver Dennis Keyes caught five passes for 61 yards. … Faces Soldan for the first time since at least 1998.

On Soldan: Rallied from a 40-26 deficit in the final two minutes to stun Vianney on Saturday. It’s the program’s first win over a member of the Metro Catholic Conference in more than two decades, if ever. … Tigers went 3-1 when they played in the spring season, with all three victories coming against fellow members of the Public High League. … Senior quarterback Lavonta Clerk passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Steven Bonner caught three passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Junior TyShawn Johnson caught seven passes for 154 yards and scored the tying touchdown with 16 seconds to play. … Senior defensive tackle Jordan Smith made eight tackles and had one of the Tigers three sacks.