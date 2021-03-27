McCluer defense shuts the door in win over Hazelwood Central

FLORISSANT — The Hazelwood Central Hawks were knocking on the door.
McCluer senior linebacker Tyreek Smith slammed it shut.
Smith sacked Hazelwood Central sophomore quarterback Larry Johnson with 58 seconds remaining to seal McCluer's 32-27 come-from-behind victory Saturday afternoon at Central.
"That was on a big stage there at the end of the game," Smith said. "We did what we're supposed to do."
The Comets (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally and earn the win.
McCluer junior quarterback Michael Hopkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
"I think I played pretty good, but this is a team effort in this win," Hopkins said. "We got the win as a team. We do everything as a team."
McCluer senior receiver Marquis Hawkins caught four passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, all in the second half. Junior receiver Dennis Keys caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown that went for 78 yards.
McCluer coach Howard Brown, who is in his second year at McCluer after 16 years at McCluer South-Berkeley, was impressed with Hopkins' play.
"He throws a really good ball," Brown said. "He's learning. This is his first year starting at varsity. He's taking advantage of his opportunity."
The Hawks (2-1) had won 15 consecutive matchups with the Comets, but now have won the last two. McCluer also won the previous meeting 30-22 on Oct. 5, 2019.
"Everybody's happy. That's how it is," Brown said. "To play Hazelwood Central on their field and get a win is a pleasure. Carey Davis is an amazing coach. He went to Illinois and I went to Mizzou so the opportunity to beat an Illinois guy is a blessing."
Junior running backs Jamarion Price and Lionel Banks each scored two rushing touchdowns for Hazelwood Central.
The Hawks had the ball on their own 20-yard-line with 4 minutes, 57 seconds to play. Hazelwood Central marched to the McCluer 19 with Johnson completing three big passes for 62 yards on the march. Junior running back Lionel Banks kept the drive alive by recovering a fumble on a muffed exchange.
It came down to a fourth-and-nine situation from the 19. Smith knew what to do. Like a comet streaking across the sky, Smith burst through the line to drop Johnson and wrap up the win.
However, Smith wanted to share the credit for the game-saving sack.
"I give it to my D-line for helping me make the play," Smith said. "That's the biggest sack ever. I loved it. I thank everybody for that and their role on that play."
Brown believed Smith would come through in that situation.
"Tyreek did what he was supposed to do," Brown said. "He gave maximum effort and he believed he could do it."
A turnover earlier in the quarter prevented the Hawks from building on their 27-26 lead. With the ball on the Comets' 10 and Hazelwood Central facing a third-and-six situation, Banks picked up a fumble and then fumbled himself when he was hit by McCluer senior defensive back Chris Robinson, who also recovered the ball.
"That was huge," Brown said. "It's another case of maximum effort by our one of our guys. I don't know if we're always going to win or lose, but we're always going to give maximum effort out there."
Davis lamented the turnover.
"We had some opportunities. We could have put the game out of reach there with a touchdown," Davis said. "They made big plays when it was time to make a play. We wanted to come out with a win, but it didn't happen."
The Comets took over on their own 5. Seven plays later, Hawkins enjoyed a 48-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to account for the winning score with 4:57 to play.
The tough loss spoiled Davis' 40th birthday.
"They made more plays than us today. That happens in football," said Davis, who played for the Hawks in high school before going on to star at Illinois and then play with six NFL teams, earning a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers. "It was a close game. We had some turnovers. They made some big plays and we had some mistakes. They're well coached. They did the better job than us today."
The Hawks scored on the opening possession of the game with Price scoring on a 7-yard run. Junior Amare Dupske kicked the first of three extra points.
McCluer kept pace. The Comets drove 80 yards on 16 plays with senior David Collins scoring on a 6-yard run.
A bad snap that junior quarterback Bryson Brown couldn't handle for the Hawks was recovered by McCluer. The Comets turned the miscue into a touchdown. Hawkins wrestled with Hawks junior cornerback Eric Brown for the ball at the Hazelwood Central 40 and then raced in to complete a 78-yard touchdown toss from Hopkins. Jadon Farmer ran in on the conversion for a 14-7 lead with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
Banks scored on a 5-yard run with 5:39 left in the first half, which ended in a 14-14 tie.
Hawkins hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half. The run failed, giving McCluer a 20-14 lead.
"He's just a phenomenal young man," Brown said. "You never know who is going to have a big day for you. Marquis had a big day for us."
Banks scored the Hawks' last touchdown on a 5-yard run with 1:11 left in the third quarter for a 27-20 lead.
But McCluer came back.
"Faith and doing our homework," Brown said. "We believe in ourselves."