McCluer erupts in season-opening win against McCluer North

FLORISSANT — Kameron Gillespie wanted to stake his claim on the area leaderboard with his touchdown-scoring prowess.
The McCluer High senior receiver will have to settle for being tied for the lead.
Gillespie's four touchdowns powered a highly motivated Comets squad to a 60-18 victory Saturday over rival McCluer North in the season-opening football game for both teams at McCluer High School.
"My goal was to get five touchdowns, but I'll take it," Gillespie said.
McCluer, the No. 8 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, scored more than 50 points for the third time under third-year coach Howard Brown but hit the 60-point barrier for the first time under Brown.
The 42-point margin of victory was the largest margin of victory between in the series since McCluer North blanked the Comets 43-0 on Oct. 10, 2015.
"We didn't play McCluer North last year in the spring and the last time we played them, they beat us," Brown said. "All these guys here now, they were freshmen and sophomores then, so they still had that taste in their mouth. That was motivation alone."
Gillespie had three touchdown receptions in the first quarter from the pinpoint accuracy passing of senior quarterback Michael Hopkins.
His fourth touchdown came on the ground as he dashed untouched 40 yards late in the opening quarter.
"I've got got to give the credit to our offensive line," Gillespie said. "We work with them every day to help them get better and it showed."
On six offensive touches, Gillespie gained 167 total yards and scored four times.
Hopkins completed nine of 12 passes for 136 yards.
"It started off with my offensive line," Hopkins said. "They were great. I had a lot of time."
Hopkins also rushed for a 33-yard TD late in the first half.
"It was open, so I figured, I'd go get me one," Hopkins said.
Gillespie and Hopkins' four touchdowns matched Grandview's Ryan Ruble and Lindbergh's Adam DuPont for scoring honors on the 2021 season-opening weekend.
Though its offense sputtered early on, McCluer North found some traction behind senior quarterback Jason Easley.
After the Stars were limited to just 34 yards of offense on their first three possessions, Easley guided them to 192 yards of offense and three scores the remainder of the game.
"We saw a lot of running from them in their jamboree," Brown said. "They have some playmakers and did a good job of getting the ball to their playmakers."
Easley was 17 of 22 passing for 171 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
McCluer North coach Dan Cooper said he is hoping to use this game as a stepping stone to next week.
"Going forward, we have a game next Friday and nine more this season," Cooper said. "We have to use this as a next step."