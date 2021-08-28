McCluer erupts in season-opening win against McCluer North

His fourth touchdown came on the ground as he dashed untouched 40 yards late in the opening quarter.

"I've got got to give the credit to our offensive line," Gillespie said. "We work with them every day to help them get better and it showed."

On six offensive touches, Gillespie gained 167 total yards and scored four times.

Hopkins completed nine of 12 passes for 136 yards.

"It started off with my offensive line," Hopkins said. "They were great. I had a lot of time."

Hopkins also rushed for a 33-yard TD late in the first half.

"It was open, so I figured, I'd go get me one," Hopkins said.

Gillespie and Hopkins' four touchdowns matched Grandview's Ryan Ruble and Lindbergh's Adam DuPont for scoring honors on the 2021 season-opening weekend.

Though its offense sputtered early on, McCluer North found some traction behind senior quarterback Jason Easley.

After the Stars were limited to just 34 yards of offense on their first three possessions, Easley guided them to 192 yards of offense and three scores the remainder of the game.