McCluer forces five turnovers, beats rival McCluer North for first win this season

FLORISSANT — If Howard Brown could only win one game in a season it’d be against McCluer North.

On Saturday, he got his wish.

The McCluer football team broke through for its first win of the season as it beat McCluer North 34-14 at McCluer High.

“The number one game you circle on the calendar when you get the job at McCluer is beat McCluer North,” Brown said with a smile.

The Comets have won two in a row over the rival Stars. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1999 and 2000.

McCluer (1-8) can thank its defense for delivering Saturday’s victory. The Comets forced five turnovers, blocked two punts and recovered a bobbled punt to give their offense short fields and ample opportunities at putting points on the board.

“The defense has done an amazing job all year of creating turnovers,” Brown said. “Today we were able to cash in and I’m so thankful.”

McCluer blocked a punt on McCluer North’s first possession deep in its own territory to set it up first-and-goal at North's 6-yard line. On fourth-and-goal at the 5, senior receiver Terrance Watson pushed through a scrum into the end zone for a 6-0 lead with 9 minutes and 36 seconds on the clock.

McCluer North (2-7) didn’t do itself any favors as its next two drives ended in fumbles.

When they held on to the ball the Stars moved it against the Comets defense in chunks. McCluer North took a 7-6 lead when junior running back Robert Stephen punched in a 7-yard touchdown less than a minute into the second quarter.

The Stars' lead was short lived. After the Comets blocked another punt they set up at the Stars 44. Three plays later junior quarterback Martel Coleman Jr. kept the ball for a 36-yard touchdown run to give the Comets a 12-7 lead with 6:58 in the second.

Three plays into the Stars ensuing drive, senior quarterback Jordan Primm was hit as he threw and was intercepted by junior defensive back George Simmons. McCluer junior running back Randle Bills capped the 30-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown to put the Comets ahead 20-7 with 4:11 remaining in the half.

The Stars received the ensuing kickoff only to fumble it away and watch McCluer recover. The McCluer North defense forced a punt but the Comets got the ball back when the Stars’ punt returner couldn’t catch the punt cleanly. It took seven plays for the Comets to go 18 yards but sophomore Na’Mari McKinnie scored the two-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal for a 26-7 lead with 1:28 to play in the second.

Bills added another touchdown, this time from 20 yards out, to make it 34-7 with 35.6 seconds to play in the half. Bills rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries.

The Comets’ 34 points scored in the first half equaled their combined point total through the first eight games of the season.

“It was exhilarating,” McCluer senior defensive tackle Al-Mani Jimerson said. “It was a good time to play with the team. We came together and we made it happen. It’s a family.”

McCluer North looked like it might have a comeback bid in it. The Stars ended the Comets first drive of the third quarter when sophomore defensive back Zonneil McDaniel intercepted Coleman. But the Stars drive ended with McCluer senior defensive back Carl McCoy grabbing an interception of his own.

Primm cut the lead to 34-14 when he scrambled down the left sideline for a 40-yard touchdown with 4:47 to play in the third but that would all the points the Stars would muster. Primm completed 8 of 27 passes for 118 yards and was intercepted twice. He rushed for a net gain of 51 yards.

“We’re fairly young, we’re inexperienced,” McCluer North coach Ralph Wilson said. “Our quarterback hasn’t played high school football before. We’re fairly new. We’ll get back at it practice. We’ll be OK.”

McCluer North has lost five games in a row. Wilson said the Stars couldn’t overlook the winless Comets coming into Saturday’s rivalry game.

“Not at all. We’re not anything special,” Wilson said. “We were 0-10 last year. We prepare for everybody like we’re going against the best team in the state regardless of their record.”

McCluer has had its share of tough weeks this fall. Pulling out a win over the Stars on senior day was a welcome breath of fresh air for the Comets as they enter postseason play next week.

“This feels amazing. It was a rocky start to the season and it’s ending like this and we still have playoffs. It’s a great feeling,” Jimerson said. “You just keep your head up, keep motivating each other, positive energy all day and we got through for the win.”

As much as Brown relishes defeating McCluer North, he’s actually happier that throughout the tumultuous fall season the Comets have stuck together. It would have been easy to cut and run but they haven’t.