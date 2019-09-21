Subscribe for 99¢

FLORISSANT — Greg Dowdy didn't recognize the team around him.

A senior left tackle for the McCluer North football team, Dowdy spent the first half of Saturday's rivalry game at McCluer High wondering who had taken the field wearing the Stars' uniforms.

“In the first half we were playing sluggish. We didn't look like we did the previous weeks,” Dowdy said. “We had to get more physical, we had to get more aggressive and play harder than the other team. We have to want it and be more hungry than the other team.”

McCluer North picked up the pace after halftime as it roared past McCluer 28-6 in a Suburban XII North showdown.

McCluer North (3-1 overall, 1-0 Suburban XII North) scored all of its points in the second half thanks to a power rushing attack. Senior running back Travon Springfield jump-started the Stars when he broke off a 56-yard touchdown run 51 seconds into the third quarter and tied the game at 6.

“We went to the locker room and we talked and got some of our heads back in the game,” Springfield said. “Once we were able to do what we had to do and everyone was in the right spot, we were able to break loose for a big run.”

The Stars ran all over the Comets in the second half. Springfield broke loose for two more scores and finished the afternoon by with 147 rushing yards on 20 carries and three total touchdowns. His second touchdown was a 3-yard dive that put McCluer North up for good with 3 minutes and 12 seconds to play in the third.

On the ensuing kickoff, McCluer North tried its fourth onside kick and recovered it for the second time in the half. On the first play of the Stars' next drive, Springfield raced down the right side of the offensive line, found the edge and went 43 yards to pay dirt to extend the advantage to 20-6 with 3:01 left in the third.

Recovering the onside kick kept momentum with the Stars.

“It gives us a mental boost,” Dowdy said. “Everybody comes out and plays harder (when you recover an onside).”

McCluer (3-1, 0-1) was struggling to find its footing and then took a hit it couldn't overcome when senior quarterback Jaylen Gardner was dragged down and suffered an injury. He was helped off the field and did not return. Freshman backup Taivion Kirk stepped in to replace him.

“We didn't prepare him well enough to go in there and play at a high level,” McCluer coach Howard Brown said. “We dropped the ball when it came to that. We didn't have Taivion ready to go. It was our fault.”

McCluer North iced the win midway through the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Angelo Butts had a shotgun snap go over his head. He managed to scoop the loose ball up and elude multiple McCluer defenders for a 30-yard touchdown that looked more like a 42-yarder after his scramble behind the line of scrimmage.

Butts' touchdown set the final score and exemplified what plagued the Comets much of the game and the entire second half. They had chances to make tackles for loss or a short gain but were unable to wrestle the Stars ball carriers to the ground.

Springfield did plenty of damage on Saturday after first contact.

“You have to tackle him, you have to wrap him up. We knew that going into the game and we didn't wrap him up like we should have,” Brown said. “We tried to get a big hit instead of wrapping him up and when you do that to a good running back that's what happens.”

Butts rushed for 96 yards on 11 carries and scored once. He completed 2 of 9 passes for 11 yards and was intercepted once. McCluer junior defensive back Chris Robinson made a spectacular one-handed grab in traffic to haul in the interception.

McCluer took a 6-0 lead when Gardner found junior receiver David Collins for a 27-yard strike in the right corner of the end zone on fourth and 1 with 8:01 in the first. Gardner completed 7 of 13 passes for 71 yards and was intercepted once. Junior running back Kameron Cole rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries.

McCluer North has now won back-to-back games against McCluer and owns a 16-5 edge in the series since 1999. The Stars, whose only loss is a 7-6 weather-shortened opener with Edwardsville, feel they have a lot to prove this season. Saturday was a nice win but there are larger goals on the to-do list. That's where McCluer North wants to keep its attention.

“We have high aspirations,” McCluer North coach Leon McElrath said. “For my guys it's another game in our season. We're trying to get bigger and better things.”

