McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) dodges a tackle by McCluer's Tyreek Smith during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Chase Harris (1) tries to spin off a tackle attempt by McCluer's David Collins after making an interception during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Kameron Cole (10) has his face mask grabbed by McCluer North's Travon Springfield during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) runs the ball as McCluer's Elton Isom tries to pull him down during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Taylor Temple (left) tries to tackle McCluer's Kameron Cole during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) scrambles under pressure from McCluer's David Robinson during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (7) runs with the ball as McCluer North's Bakale Harris gives chase during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (left) recovers his own fumble after taking a hit from McCluer North's Ke'Yon York during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (center) runs with the ball as McCluer North's Bradley Woodard (33) chases during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Taylor Temple (right) tackles McCluer's Kameron Cole during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer football coach Howard Brown motions to his players during a game against McCluer North on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts runs the ball during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Kayon Hill (2) tackles McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Travon Springfield (8) breaks a tackle by McCluer's Tony McMiller on his way to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (left) recovers his own fumble after taking a hit from McCluer North's Ke'Yon York during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Angelo Butts (5) comes to congratulate teammate Travon Springfield after Springfield scored a touchdown during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Travon Springfield (8) breaks free from a tackle attempt by McCluer's Tony McMiller to score a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North football coach Leon McElrath celebrates after the Stars recovered an onside kick during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) dodges a tackle by McCluer's Tyreek Smith during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Chase Harris (1) tries to spin off a tackle attempt by McCluer's David Collins after making an interception during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Kameron Cole (10) has his face mask grabbed by McCluer North's Travon Springfield during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) runs the ball as McCluer's Elton Isom tries to pull him down during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Taylor Temple (left) tries to tackle McCluer's Kameron Cole during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts (5) scrambles under pressure from McCluer's David Robinson during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (7) runs with the ball as McCluer North's Bakale Harris gives chase during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (left) recovers his own fumble after taking a hit from McCluer North's Ke'Yon York during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (center) runs with the ball as McCluer North's Bradley Woodard (33) chases during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Riyad Jadallah (71) blocks McCluer North's Travis Simms during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Taylor Temple punts during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Taylor Temple (right) tackles McCluer's Kameron Cole during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer football coach Howard Brown motions to his players during a game against McCluer North on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts runs the ball during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Kayon Hill (2) tackles McCluer North quarterback Angelo Butts during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Travon Springfield (8) breaks a tackle by McCluer's Tony McMiller on his way to the end zone for a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (left) recovers his own fumble after taking a hit from McCluer North's Ke'Yon York during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Angelo Butts (5) comes to congratulate teammate Travon Springfield after Springfield scored a touchdown during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Travon Springfield (8) breaks free from a tackle attempt by McCluer's Tony McMiller to score a touchdown during a football game on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North football coach Leon McElrath celebrates after the Stars recovered an onside kick during a football game against McCluer on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
FLORISSANT — Greg Dowdy didn't recognize the team around him.
A senior left tackle for the McCluer North football team, Dowdy spent the first half of Saturday's rivalry game at McCluer High wondering who had taken the field wearing the Stars' uniforms.
“In the first half we were playing sluggish. We didn't look like we did the previous weeks,” Dowdy said. “We had to get more physical, we had to get more aggressive and play harder than the other team. We have to want it and be more hungry than the other team.”
McCluer North picked up the pace after halftime as it roared past McCluer 28-6 in a Suburban XII North showdown.
McCluer North (3-1 overall, 1-0 Suburban XII North) scored all of its points in the second half thanks to a power rushing attack. Senior running back Travon Springfield jump-started the Stars when he broke off a 56-yard touchdown run 51 seconds into the third quarter and tied the game at 6.
“We went to the locker room and we talked and got some of our heads back in the game,” Springfield said. “Once we were able to do what we had to do and everyone was in the right spot, we were able to break loose for a big run.”
The Stars ran all over the Comets in the second half. Springfield broke loose for two more scores and finished the afternoon by with 147 rushing yards on 20 carries and three total touchdowns. His second touchdown was a 3-yard dive that put McCluer North up for good with 3 minutes and 12 seconds to play in the third.
On the ensuing kickoff, McCluer North tried its fourth onside kick and recovered it for the second time in the half. On the first play of the Stars' next drive, Springfield raced down the right side of the offensive line, found the edge and went 43 yards to pay dirt to extend the advantage to 20-6 with 3:01 left in the third.
Recovering the onside kick kept momentum with the Stars.
“It gives us a mental boost,” Dowdy said. “Everybody comes out and plays harder (when you recover an onside).”
McCluer (3-1, 0-1) was struggling to find its footing and then took a hit it couldn't overcome when senior quarterback Jaylen Gardner was dragged down and suffered an injury. He was helped off the field and did not return. Freshman backup Taivion Kirk stepped in to replace him.
“We didn't prepare him well enough to go in there and play at a high level,” McCluer coach Howard Brown said. “We dropped the ball when it came to that. We didn't have Taivion ready to go. It was our fault.”
McCluer North iced the win midway through the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Angelo Butts had a shotgun snap go over his head. He managed to scoop the loose ball up and elude multiple McCluer defenders for a 30-yard touchdown that looked more like a 42-yarder after his scramble behind the line of scrimmage.
Butts' touchdown set the final score and exemplified what plagued the Comets much of the game and the entire second half. They had chances to make tackles for loss or a short gain but were unable to wrestle the Stars ball carriers to the ground.
Springfield did plenty of damage on Saturday after first contact.
“You have to tackle him, you have to wrap him up. We knew that going into the game and we didn't wrap him up like we should have,” Brown said. “We tried to get a big hit instead of wrapping him up and when you do that to a good running back that's what happens.”
Butts rushed for 96 yards on 11 carries and scored once. He completed 2 of 9 passes for 11 yards and was intercepted once. McCluer junior defensive back Chris Robinson made a spectacular one-handed grab in traffic to haul in the interception.
McCluer took a 6-0 lead when Gardner found junior receiver David Collins for a 27-yard strike in the right corner of the end zone on fourth and 1 with 8:01 in the first. Gardner completed 7 of 13 passes for 71 yards and was intercepted once. Junior running back Kameron Cole rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries.
McCluer North has now won back-to-back games against McCluer and owns a 16-5 edge in the series since 1999. The Stars, whose only loss is a 7-6 weather-shortened opener with Edwardsville, feel they have a lot to prove this season. Saturday was a nice win but there are larger goals on the to-do list. That's where McCluer North wants to keep its attention.
“We have high aspirations,” McCluer North coach Leon McElrath said. “For my guys it's another game in our season. We're trying to get bigger and better things.”
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
McCluer vs. McCluer North football
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.