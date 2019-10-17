When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: McCluer North 6-1, 2-0 Suburban XII North; Hazelwood West 6-1, 2-0
Rankings: McCluer North No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: McCluer North 36, Oakville 0; Hazelwood West 14, Northwest-Cedar Hill 10
On McCluer North: Lone loss was 7-6 to Edwardsville after one quarter in rain-shortened opener. A win would give the Stars the inside track to their first conference championship since 2011. ...Sophomore quarterback Jason Easley has completed 41 of 62 passes for 568 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted five times. Senior running back Travon Springfield has rushed for 903 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior Angelo Butts has rushed for 452 yards and eight touchdowns. He's caught 11 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Taylor Temple has caught 18 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. ...Senior Kenneth Perry has 21 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Bakale Harris has six sacks.
On Hazelwood West: Only loss this season was a 3-0 rain-shortened game against Oakville in Week 1. Returns home after playing its last three games on the road. ...Senior quarterback Darius Cooper has completed 50 of 98 passes for 929 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He's rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Joseph Fuller has rushed for 421 yards and scored twice. Junior running back Jeremiah Johnson has rushed for 373 yards and scored once. Fuller has caught 11 passes for 221 yards and two scores. Senior running back Jack Douglas has caught nine passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Brian Stiles has nine receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns. ...Junior linebacker Aiijah Bland has made 62 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Charles Davis has 34 tackles and five sacks. Senior linebacker Jermaine Thomas has 46 tackles.