When: noon Saturday
Records: McCluer North 2-1; McCluer 3-0
Last week: McCluer North 58, Parkway South 6; McCluer 42, Oakville 0
On McCluer North: Lost weather-shortened opener to Edwardsville 7-6. Outscored Sikeston and Parkway South 94-6. Has won 15 of the 20 meetings with McCluer since 1999 and five of the last six. Won last year's meeting 41-0. ...Junior Angelo Butts has shifted to quarterback and been effective. Butts has completed 10 of 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Has rushed for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Jason Easley has split time under center and completed 8 of 12 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Travon Springfield has rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior Bakale Harris has 12 tackles and three sacks.
On McCluer: New-look Comets are 3-0 for the first time since 2008 when they started 4-0. ...Senior quarterback Jaylen Gardner has completed 28 of 38 passes for 367 yards and three touchdowns. He's rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Marquis Hawkins has caught six passes for 112 yards. ...Defense has not allowed an opponent to score this season. Severe weather shortened the season-opener with Jennings. The Comets have outscored first two opponents 90-0.