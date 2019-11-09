McCluer senior Jaylen Gardner (7) flicks away a pass as he's brought down at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer senior Kameron Gillespie (4) returns a punt for a touchdown at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Jai'Lan Cunningham (3) fights away a tackler at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer coach Howard Brown directs his bench at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jordan Duncan runs with the ball during a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Isaiah Wilhite (5) gets hit by Larry Miles (11) at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) runs at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A bevy of Hazelwood East tacklers make a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson passes at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jadon Farmer (18) runs the ball at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) breaks a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (7) scrambles at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's David Robinson (90) fights through a block at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Tyronn Edwards (22) and Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) collide head-to-head at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Ray Lambert (45) reaches to make a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson makes a pass at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East coach Lorenzo Brinkley Jr. talks with Octavion Henderson at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Taimon Jones (1) runs past a defender at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer senior Jaylen Gardner (7) flicks away a pass as he's brought down at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer senior Kameron Gillespie (4) returns a punt for a touchdown at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Jai'Lan Cunningham (3) fights away a tackler at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer coach Howard Brown directs his bench at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jordan Duncan runs with the ball during a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Isaiah Wilhite (5) gets hit by Larry Miles (11) at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) runs at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A bevy of Hazelwood East tacklers make a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson passes at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jadon Farmer (18) runs the ball at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) breaks a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Jaylen Gardner (7) scrambles at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's David Robinson (90) fights through a block at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Tyronn Edwards (22) and Hazelwood East's Armon Hill (21) collide head-to-head at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Ray Lambert (45) reaches to make a tackle at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East's Octavion Henderson makes a pass at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood East coach Lorenzo Brinkley Jr. talks with Octavion Henderson at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer's Taimon Jones (1) runs past a defender at a Class 4 district semifinal football game on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at McCluer High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FLORISSANT — McCluer senior quarterback Jaylen Gardner remembers the first time he met his future teammates.
On the last day of school in June, Gardner, who attended the now-closed McCluer South-Berkeley High at the time, took his buddies over to their future school three miles up the road to check out their new environs.
"We met with the (McCluer) players, introduced ourselves and said what position we played," Gardner recalled. "It was instant brotherhood."
That chemistry never looked better than on Saturday afternoon.
Gardner threw for one score and ran for another to help McCluer roll past Hazelwood East 34-6 in a Class 4 District 2 semifinal contest at McCluer.
The Comets (9-2), who have won six in a row, will host St. Mary's (9-2) in the district championship game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Senior running back Kameron Cole, also a former South-Berkeley standout, ran for two scores and Kameron Gillespie returned a punt 46 yards for a touchdown as the Comets racked up 34 successive points.
When McCluer South-Berkeley announced it was shutting its doors, its players were shifted to nearby McCluer.
Mixing two teams into one is not always easy.
But this group made the transition without a hitch.
"The adults were worried about it," said McCluer coach Howard Brown, who coached at McCluer South-Berkeley for 15 years. "The kids were not."
The current team is basically split 50-50 between players from both schools, according to Brown.
"We knew a lot of the kids from here before we came over," explained Cole, who scored on runs of 4 and 9 yards. "They accepted us right from the start and we accepted them. We needed key (players) from their team and they needed some of us. It's worked out great."
McCluer has struggled in recent seasons with a 12-48 mark over the past six years. It went 0-10 last fall and was outscored 335-28.
Meanwhile, McCluer South-Berkeley was coming off three successive winning seasons (29-6) when it was forced to close its doors.
It was the perfect marriage.
"A whole lot of sweat," Brown said. "But you can tell, these people want to make this work."
The Comets were clicking on all cylinders against East (4-7). They erupted for a pair of scores in a 4 minute, 7 second-span in the second quarter to take control 20-0.
Gillespie kick-started the attack with a scintillating punt return just 3:18 into contest. He zipped his away around a pair of defenders before turning on the after-burners.
"It just brought up our momentum," Cole said. "And it brings theirs down. So it gave us a big advantage."
Gardner and the lightning-quick offensive unit took over from there. Using a frenetic up-tempo pace, Gardner guided his team on a six-play, 61-yard march that culminated in Cole's 9-yard scamper around the left end. Taimon Jones set up the score with a 35-yard burst up the middle.
McCluer pumped the advantage to three scores on its next possession. Gardner ran over from 1 yard out on third down for a 20-0 lead.
Cole added a short burst in the third period and Gardner then hit Tony McMiller on a TD pass to put the game away.
Gardner connected on seven of 15 passes for 55 yards and also rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries.
McCluer edged East 34-24 on Oct. 19. But the rematch was a different story.
"Our mistakes and our youth, that's what hurt us," East coach Lorenzo Brinkley Jr. said. "Looking at (McCluer), you can tell they're vested, that they want success."
The Comets have outscored their opponents 224-73 during the six-game run.
"It took us a while," Gardner said. "But we're finally showing that killer mentality."
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Class 4 District Semifinal Football - McCluer vs Hazelwood East
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.