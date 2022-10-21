McKey steps up as CBC wins fifth in a row over Edwardsville

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Scott Pingel likes to say he has two starters at quarterback.

The longtime CBC football coach, Pingel has alternated between junior Cole McKey and sophomore Jason Wiley Jr. every two series all season long like clockwork.

“I like both of those guys and I have two starters, that’s the way I look at it,” Pingel said.

Wiley started against Edwardsville in the regular season finale Friday night but gave way to McKey after just one series following an injury to his hand. McKey stepped in and tossed four touchdown passes as the Cadets rolled to a 44-17 win over the Tigers at CBC's W. Michael Ross Stadium.

The No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 2 team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, CBC (8-1) has won five in a row over Edwardsville and finished the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. The reigning Class 6 champions, the Cadets enter postseason play firing on all cylinders. They systematically picked apart an Edwardsville defense that limited the high-powered East St. Louis offense to six first-half points last week.

“When you watch that game East St. Louis only had seven possessions,” Pingel said. “We knew we had to value our possessions. We were doing everything in our power to make them count.”

Wiley led the Cadets' opening drive that went 53 yards and ended with a 21-yard field goal by junior kicker Simon Kacich. On the drive Wiley was injured and did not return.

When McKey stepped in he was in an unfamiliar position as CBC trailed 7-3.

The No. 6 large school, Edwardsville (6-3) scored on its second possession when junior quarterback Jake Curry connected with senior running back De’Shawn Larson for a 24-yard touchdown with 3 minutes and 59 seconds to play in the first quarter.

CBC needed just four plays to grab the lead back. After a 42-yard run by senior running back and Notre Dame recruit Jeremiyah Love, McKey hit senior receiver Dakotah Mayo for a 17-yard touchdown for a 10-7 lead with 2:38 in the first.

It was the first of two touchdown catches for Mayo, who has missed a good chunk of the season with an injury. He returned against De Smet but has only recently started to find his stride.

“It’s good being back,” Mayo said. “These last two weeks have been good games for me. I’m playing well. I’m just now getting my rhythm so it’s only going to get better from now on.”

Mayo was pretty sharp Friday as he caught five passes for 120 yards and two scores, including a gorgeous 77-yard strike he grabbed in stride on his way to the end zone.

Having a healthy Mayo to pair with standout junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan only makes an already powerful offense that much more difficult to stop.

“He’s just one of those guys that’s another weapon. I like to spread the ball out to a lot of different people,” Pingel said. “They were starting to double and triple team Jeremiah McClellan and now we can shoot the ball to (Mayo).”

The Cadets also have that three-headed monster at running back with Love and fellow seniors Dylan Van and Ralph Dixon. Van rushed nine times for 51 yards and scored twice. Love rushed 12 times for 96 yards. Dixon rushed three times for 16 yards and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass.

McClellan got in on the scoring, too, as he caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

“You make one mistake and they’ve got two or three guys back there that can take it to the house, it’s tough,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said.

McKey completed 18 of his 26 passes for 255 yards, four touchdowns and didn’t take a sack.

Edwardsville tried to hang with CBC. It cut CBC's lead to 17-14 when Curry found a wide-open Daion Gaston for a 57-yard strike with 10:37 to play in the second. But the Cadets simply wore out the Tigers. They scored three plays into their next drive when Mayo got free for his long touchdown. After Edwardsville got a 37-yard field goal from senior kicker Tyler Dacus, CBC answered with an 80-yard drive that Van capped with his first touchdown of the night to give the Cadets a commanding 31-17 lead at half.

CBC’s offense operates at a break-neck pace that is impossible to simulate at practice. The defense barely has enough time to get situated much less make a read as to what play could be coming. It’s stressful, hard to prepare for and over the course of four quarters can wear out the opposition.

“Once we started going tempo I think that helped us,” Pingel said. “They had a lot of guys going both ways, especially their skill guys.”

Added Martin, “It’s a big advantage for them, I see why you do it.”

Edwardsville didn’t score in the second half as its offense operated without senior running back Jordan Bush, who rushed for 54 yards on seven carries in the first half. Curry completed 11 of 19 passes for 189 yards and two scores.

The Tigers know they have one more game left they just have to wait to see who and where when the Illinois High School Association announces its playoff bracket Saturday night.

“You either get it done or you go home,” Martin said. “We’re going to try and execute well and make a run in the playoffs.”

The Cadets know they have a postseason game on the horizon — it’s just a matter of whether they’re the top seed in their district tournament or not. Regardless, they know they can lean on whichever quarterback is healthy to try and get them where they want to go.