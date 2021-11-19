McLean helps Lutheran St. Charles nail down semifinal berth with win over Lift For Life

Lutheran St. Charles, the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com ranking and No. 6 in the Class 2 Missouri Media poll, went to work. Three plays later, the Cougars struck pay dirt.

McLean went across the middle and Coffey tossed the ball in his direction. McLean grabbed it in traffic and scooted toward the right sideline. His speed got him free and in the open. At the 15, he juked a defender and went into the end zone untouched.

"They had a ton of momentum right there," said McLean, who added he likes to think of himself as 5-7. "I think that touchdown took the wind out of them. It was a momentum crusher for them and it lifted us to go on and win the game."

McLean said it was a, "simple drag route across the field." He gave the credit for the success of the play to Coffey.

"No one picked me up," McLean said. "It was beautiful patience and a pass from Aaron Coffey. It was a great pass. I took off. I saw the guy coming at me out of my peripheral and I made a move to make him miss. It was a big score."

Coffey agreed.