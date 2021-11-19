McLean helps Lutheran St. Charles nail down semifinal berth with win over Lift For Life

At 5-foot-6, Lutheran St. Charles senior wide receiver Aiden McLean can get lost in a crowd of players on the football field.
But senior quarterback Aaron Coffey found him when it counted most.
Clinging to a six-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Coffey connected with McLean for a 56-yard touchdown that enabled the Cougars to escape with a hard-fought 49-36 win over Lift For Life in a Class 2 quarterfinal game Friday at Cardinal Ritter High School.
The Cougars (10-2) advance to play either Lafayette County (11-1) or Bowling Green (11-0) in a semifinal matchup.
The tenacity of the Hawks impressed Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr.
"I'm still trying to filter everything," Harris said. "Lift For Life is a really good football team. They took away a lot of things we like to do. They made us uncomfortable. My hat is off to coach (Charles) Bass and his program. Those young man fought the whole time against us. They kept us on our toes."
Lift for Life junior Derell Jones caught his second touchdown pass, a 15-yarder, with 11 minutes, 48 seconds to play. A failed two-point conversion attempt left the Hawks trailing 42-36. Jones finished with nine catches for 112 yards.
The Cougars remained calm.
Lutheran St. Charles, the No. 4 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com ranking and No. 6 in the Class 2 Missouri Media poll, went to work. Three plays later, the Cougars struck pay dirt.
McLean went across the middle and Coffey tossed the ball in his direction. McLean grabbed it in traffic and scooted toward the right sideline. His speed got him free and in the open. At the 15, he juked a defender and went into the end zone untouched.
"They had a ton of momentum right there," said McLean, who added he likes to think of himself as 5-7. "I think that touchdown took the wind out of them. It was a momentum crusher for them and it lifted us to go on and win the game."
McLean said it was a, "simple drag route across the field." He gave the credit for the success of the play to Coffey.
"No one picked me up," McLean said. "It was beautiful patience and a pass from Aaron Coffey. It was a great pass. I took off. I saw the guy coming at me out of my peripheral and I made a move to make him miss. It was a big score."
Coffey agreed.
"That was the play of the game there to Aiden. It was a big play," Coffey said. "We knew they were leaving the middle open so we just ran a crossing route. Aiden was open. I see him good because I'm 6-foot-6. He's real shifty and fast."
Coffey finished with 18-of-28 passing for 387 yards and two touchdowns.
Harris Sr. noted Coffey has been doing that all season.
"Coffey is just amazing," Harris Sr. said. "He's so smart. He took what they gave us. He threw good balls. McLean took advantage of that opening on that play."
The Hawks took away the running game of the Cougars. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. entered the game with 1,415 yards rushing. The Hawks held him to 20 yards on 12 carries.
"We showed we just don't have to run the football to be successful," Harris Sr. said. "We've got a lot of good football players."
Lift For Lift ends its season at 8-5.
"It was a heck of game," Bass said. "Neither team wanted to go home. When I was growing up, we used to watch the heavyweight fights on TV. I knew this football game was going to be like that. When you play at this point of the season in November, you've had a good season."
Hawks junior Da'Kion Phillips, who rushed a career-high 309 yards and four touchdowns last week, was held to 26 yards on eight carries. Senior quarterback Avion Bass threw for 348 yards on 18-of-38 passing and three touchdowns.
The two teams combined for 66 points in an explosive, high-scoring first half that ended with Lutheran St. Charles holding a commanding 42-24 lead. The Cougars scored on five possessions before a blocked field goal late in the half stopped their touchdown streak.
Lutheran St. Charles scored four plays into the game. Sophomore Michael Parr Jr. caught a 46-yard TD pass from senior Coffey at the 10:13 mark. Parr ended with nine receptions for 192 yards.
Lift For Life answered two plays later. Avion Bass connected with a strike downfield to hit his brother, Charles Bass Jr., a freshman, in stride for an 85-yard touchdown. Junior Da'Kion Phillips ran in for the two-point conversion and an 8-7 lead.
A 40-yard reception by Parr on the first play of the Cougars' next possession set up the scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Arlen Harris Jr. with 4:38 left in the quarter.
Sophomore Ayden Harris matched his older brother with a 1-yard run with 41 seconds showing, giving the Cougars a 20-8.
The Cougars went up 27-8 when senior Rhoderick Gibson scored on a 1-yard run.
The Hawks got back in the game on a 1-yard run by Nicholas Richter and a two-point conversion.
However, Lutheran St. Charles senior Charles Young returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown and a 34-16 advantage.
"That was huge for us," Harris Sr. said. "He can go. He's a fast kid."
There were two touchdowns in the final 5 seconds. Cougars senior Aaron Powell returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds left in the half.
"We scored in all three phases of the game on offense, defense and special teams," Harris Sr. said. "We needed them all. We had some big games. We don't just score on offense."
On the kickoff, senior Joshua Mullins raced along the left sideline for a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the clock expired.
Lift For Life's Jones caught a 12-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
"Derell Jones is a standout athlete," Bass said. "The sky is the limit for that kid."