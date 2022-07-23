McMullen ready to bring St. Charles back to prominence

ST. CHARLES — The logo of a grinning skull crisscrossed by swords sits emblazoned on a vibrant green turf.

It was a logo that once struck fear into the hearts of opponents.

But recently, the St. Charles High football program has endured tough times.

Dan McMullen intends to change that.

In April, the Pirates turned to the former Arena Football League quarterback to help breathe new life into the team.

"Growing up, wanting to be a head coach, I didn't want to take over a winning program, that doesn't say anything about me," McMullen said. "I wanted to take over a struggling program where I could put my touch, belief and morals into a program and watch it succeed."

There haven't been a lot of calls to fly the Jolly Rogers in celebration. The once feared logo has been in tatters for the past 20 years. St. Charles has only had three winning seasons since 2002 (2003, 2004 and 2014) and mustered just 55 wins in that time span.

But the past didn't matter to the returning players once they met their new coach in April.

"I felt great — I was like, 'Let's work,' " St. Charles senior running back Kofi Mbroh said. "It's my senior year, we were like, we love this. We were really happy, we wanted to work the next day. He matched our energy and intensity and that was great."

McMullen began his coaching career as an assistant at Clayton and Marquette before he stepped aside from coaching in 2014 to spend more time with his family.

But he started to get that itch to return to the coaching ranks when his son, Cody McMullen reached high school.

"He's on his journey, I want to go on my own," Dan McMullen said. "I've always wanted to be a coach and I took a shot and luckily ended up getting his position and here we are."

McMullen saw the potential despite all the negativity surrounding the program. The players have displayed plenty of optimism despite suffering through back-to-back 1-9 campaigns.

"We needed a wakeup," St. Charles senior defensive back Kole Ward said. "We can't do that again."

That confidence and sincerity McMullen showed his players early has paid off in the offseason as numbers continue to swell.

"We're going to put everyone in a position to help this team," McMullen said. "If you care about the guy next to you, more than yourself, you'll play whatever position to help us succeed. It's putting the pieces of the puzzle together, but the talent here is unreal."

His players know that they are the building blocks for what is to come and are purging their memories of the past.