McMullen's late TD tosses help O'Fallon Christian get past Borgia

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Kaden McMullen was not having the senior season he envisioned.
After throwing for at least 200 yards 13 times over the previous two seasons, and twice eclipsing 400 yards, the O’Fallon Christian quarterback had yet to top the 180-yard mark this season and the Eagles remained winless.
That all changed in the fourth quarter on Friday.
McMullen connected with senior Kalin Black on touchdown passes of 49 and 51 yards to break open a tie game and as O’Fallon Christian defeated Borgia 34-26.
Tied at 20-all, McMullen and Black went to work on the decisive 97-yard drive. On the first play of the fourth quarter, McMullen spotted Black along the sideline for a 38-yard strike. One play later, Black received a perfect toss from McMullen, shed a tackler and raced 49 yards to give Christian its first lead of the game.
“It was a slant and I was lucky enough to break free and bring it home,” Black said.
The McMullen-to-Black connection was far from finished. After junior Jacob Herberer chewed up yardage and time on the ground, McMullen saw Black with one-on-one coverage on the perimeter and took a shot. The result was a 51-yard connection to open up a two-touchdown lead.
“I just laid it out there and I trusted that he’d go out and get it,” McMullen said.
Whereas McMullen and Black have been connecting on passes for three years, the Borgia passing game was in its infancy. Senior wide receiver Spencer Breckenkamp found out on gameday morning that he would be under center after starting quarterback Sam Heggemann was told to quarantine for 14 days after contact tracing found that he may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
“It was a shock. I found out around 11:30 today (that I would be the quarterback),” Breckenkamp said.
Breckenkamp wasted little time showing he was ready to lead the Knights. On his first pass, he fired a laser to senior Andrew Patton on a quick stop pattern for a 14-yard gain. Two plays later, Breckenkamp connected with Patton on the same route, and Patton did the rest, splitting two defenders and racing 36 yards to open the scoring.
The Borgia defense, which had recorded only two sacks on the season, harried McMullen from the outset. Linebacker Bryner Frankenberg recorded two sacks in the first six minutes of the game, the second resulting in a fumble recovered by senior Sam Schmidt.
On the next play, Schmidt ran a stop route, Breckenkamp pumped and Schmidt went deep as the two connected on a perfect, over-the-shoulder 32-yard touchdown pass for a quick 13-0 lead.
“Everything was clicking for us,” said Breckenkamp, who finished 12-of-26 for 177 yards and two scores.
But special teams began to turn the tide for the Eagles. After a 26-yard field goal by O’Fallon Christian senior kicker Chase Heath put the Eagles on the scoreboard, the defense forced a punt that looked to be harmlessly bouncing inside the 10-yard-line, but Christian senior Roddy Alexander scooped it up and the moment of surprise was all he needed to evade the first wave of tacklers and race 91 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
The Eagles had been outgained 131 to 15 yet only trailed 13-10.
Borgia (2-3) was unfazed.
Strong running by senior Tyler Stieffermann placed the ball inside Christian territory and on third down, Alonzo MacDonald took a quick-hitting handoff, pinballed off a tackler and cruised into the end zone for a 37-yard score.
But just before halftime, Christian (1-4) embarked on its best drive of the half. Fueled by the running of Heberer, who ran 20 times for 86 yards in the game, the Eagles began to move the chains. Then with 18 seconds remaining until halftime, McMullen scrambled, bought time and launched a pass toward the sideline that senior AJ Taylor was the first to locate. He adjusted to the ball, made the catch, avoided a tackle and found the end zone.
“We had some miscommunication early on, they gave some different looks than we saw on film, but we adjusted and went out and made some plays,” McMullen said.
The 70-yard drive to end the half doubled the Eagles yardage output up to that point, and the offense hummed to a similar rhythm to open the second half, mixing run and pass for a 13-play, 60-yard drive that chewed up eight minutes and resulted in a Heath 25-yard field goal to tie the score.
McMullen, who connected on 43 touchdown passes over the previous two seasons, including at least one in 20 of 21 games coming into the season, had thrown only four touchdown passes this season, three which occurred during the three overtime periods against Duchesne last week.
On Friday, he went 10-for-15 for 201 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball to four different receivers, but none more than Black, who caught four balls for 147 yards.
“As a team we’re getting better every week,” Black said. “We’ll enjoy the win, but still have work to do.”
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
200925_BRGvOFC FB _RADFORD-112.JPG
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.