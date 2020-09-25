McRoberts breaks out, leads Warrenton to first win over St. Charles West since 2010

WARRENTON — Warrenton High junior running back Quincy McRoberts doesn't know the words to the chant, "Yellow Bird" his teammates yell after a victory.
With what he does on the field, it doesn't matter how well he can sing.
The speedy McRoberts rushed for a 258 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdown in Warrenton's 35-20 victory over St. Charles West on Friday in the battle of the GAC North's Warriors.
"We just got done singing our little song in the locker room," McRoberts said. "It's called 'Yellow Bird.' It's a little chant and I just repeat what they said because I don't know words - but it's just great."
Warrenton improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in league play. St. Charles West dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in conference action.
Warrenton beat St. Charles West for the first time since 2010.
"This feels great. I feel more than on top of the world," McRoberts said. "We haven't beaten them in a long, long time."
Warrenton coach Steve McDowell has been with the program for 29 years. He knows wins over St. Charles West are hard to come by.
"I'm just ecstatic," McDowell said. "I'm so proud of our boys tonight. I give credit to the boys. They dug out of adversity and got a big win. This is one is pretty sweet. The kids played with a lot of heart and a lot of tenacity."
McRoberts is listed as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. But he was big enough to put Warrenton on his back and help run his team to a win.
However, McRoberts gave credit to his linemen.
"I was just watching the holes and running," McRoberts said. "All I can say is the blocks were great. The linemen did a tremendous job. I had big holes it seemed like on every play. Without their blocks, I wouldn't be able to run."
McRoberts impressed St. Charles West coach Gary Strauss.
"He's a heck of a back," Strauss said. "What I like about him is he's a one cut and go guy. He's not a dancer. He makes his cuts and squares his shoulders and he goes."
McDowell agreed.
"I don't know in the 29 years I've been here at the school, maybe one or two backs have the leg drive that he has," McDowell said. "He's something special to watch. He can do it all on the field. He's a special athlete."
Down 14-0 at halftime, St. Charles West scored three touchdowns to lead 20-14 with 9 minutes, 39 seconds to play.
St. Charles West senior back Dominic Flint also turned in an eye-turning performance by scoring all three touchdowns, including two on runs of 70 and 41 yards. Flint gained 240 yards on 20 carries.
"He's just a heck of a competitor," Strauss said. "He's a very dynamic player."
Warrenton took the ball to start the second half and drove to the St. Charles West 35-yard line. Warrenton junior quarterback Caelon Weir was picked off by senior Deleon Smith at the 30 and returned it for a touchdown, but a penalty wiped out the score. After an incomplete pass, Flint galloped 70 yards for West's first touchdown.
On West's next possession, Flint romped 41 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter. The extra point by Darius DeCarolis tied the 14-all.
St. Charles West recovered the kickoff when Warrenton looked paralyzed as the ball slowly dribbled to the 49. Six plays later, Flint scored his third touchdown on a 7-yard run. The extra point was blocked, giving St. Charles West a 20-14 advantage.
"It was really called. I'd love to take credit for it," Strauss said. "I told him to squib it down the middle and away from No. 24 (Foster) and he mishit it. It froze them because it was going so slow and we fell on it."
Warrenton bounced right back. Needing only six plays, including five runs by McRoberts, Warrenton scored with 7:03 to play. Foster bulled in the from 7 yards out and Warrenton went ahead 21-20.
A fumble recovery by Warrenton senior lineman Colton Dyche on a muffed handoff at the St. Charles 17 set up the next touchdown.
"That was a big play there," McDowell said. "Colton was right on it."
McRoberts scored from the 10 and Warrenton led 28-20 with 5:19 left.
St. Charles West drove to the Warrenton 48 but lost the ball on downs. McRoberts iced the game for Warrenton. He bounced outside and ran 57 yards to the 2 when he was prevented from scoring on a touchdown-saving tackle by Flint. Junior back Isaiah Jones scored from the 2 for the final touchdown.
Warrenton scored twice late in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into intermission.
A sack by Dyche set up the first scoring drive for Warrenton. Three plays later, Warrenton went ahead 7-0.
Junior receiver Kolby Meine had a 52-yard catch-and-run that put Warrenton on the St. Charles West 23. McRoberts needed two carries to score a touchdown, the last run covering 11 yards. Shane Brosenne kicked the first of his five extra points at the 3:17 mark.
Two plays later, Brosenne recovered a fumble by St. Charles West junior receiver Braden Goellner after a catch. Warrenton took over on West's 36 and struck quickly. Junior tight end Andrew Cox hauled in a 35-yard pass and was tackled just short of the goal line. Weir, who finished with 129 yards on nine-of-16 passing with one interception, scored on a keeper with 2:14 to play in the half.
"They were more physical," Strauss said. "Warrenton is always big and strong. If you let them square their shoulders and head upfield, they're tough."
Neither team managed much in the first quarter. St. Charles West took the opening kickoff and drove to the Warrenton 19 but a turnover thwarted the opportunity. Warrenton sophomore lineman Troy Lundy recovered a fumble by West quarterback Jaren Foster.
"We came out strong and marched down the field and then turned the ball over," Strauss said. "That'd one of those where you've got to finish and get points on the board. You need to keep the momentum you started with.
