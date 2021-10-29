Mehlville beats Fox for first postseason victory since 2013

ARNOLD — Mehlville's Eric Ohmer may not be faster than a speeding bullet, but he may want to think about being Superman when he chooses his Halloween costume.
Ohmer certainly looked like that Friday night. Ohmer scored two long touchdowns in helping the Panthers to a 38-12 victory over the Fox Warriors in a Class 5 District 1 first-round football game.
"We came out strong tonight," Ohmer said. "We never let up and we finished it up. We were all really, really focused on this game."
It was Mehlville's first postseason win since Nov. 1, 2013, when the Panthers beat rival Oakville 28-25.
"This was huge," said senior quarterback Josh Everding. "We hadn't won a Week 10 game in a long, long time. It's great to have another week of football. We're going to have a great week of practices now this week."
Mehlville, 21-6 losers at Fox back on Oct. 1, earned its first victory over the Warriors since 2013. Fox had won seven in a row and eight of its last nine against Mehlville.
Mehlville coach Kent Heinemann liked what he was from his Panthers.
"I'm real proud of the way our kids came out and executed," Heinemann said. "Last time we played them, we had some guys who had injuries and we didn't play well. We know what we're going to get with a Fox team. They'll be good and physical. I was glad we played well."
The Panthers (5-5) advanced to face undefeated Jackson, the defending state champion, on Nov. 5.
Fox finished 3-7.
"I guess it was just time," Fox coach Brent Tinker said. "I really expected honestly to get a little further developmentally this year. But right now, I can't focus on anything other than show extra love and compassion to the kids.”
Ohmer scored on touchdown runs of 47 and 78 yards in the first half. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior speedster rushed for 198 yards, including 146 yards in the first half. On defense, Ohmer also intercepted a pass.
"He's a special kid," Heinemann said. "He's got breakaway speed. He's elusive. He plays defense. He plays special teams. He's our guy."
Senior Mark West scored on a 67-yard run in the first half while senior Crystopher Webb and Everding each scored on touchdown runs in the second half. West ran for 117 yards on 16 carries.
As a team, Mehlville rushed for 382 yards. Fox gained 203 yards on the ground.