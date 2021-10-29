Mehlville beats Fox for first postseason victory since 2013

ARNOLD — Mehlville's Eric Ohmer may not be faster than a speeding bullet, but he may want to think about being Superman when he chooses his Halloween costume.

Ohmer certainly looked like that Friday night. Ohmer scored two long touchdowns in helping the Panthers to a 38-12 victory over the Fox Warriors in a Class 5 District 1 first-round football game.

"We came out strong tonight," Ohmer said. "We never let up and we finished it up. We were all really, really focused on this game."

It was Mehlville's first postseason win since Nov. 1, 2013, when the Panthers beat rival Oakville 28-25.

"This was huge," said senior quarterback Josh Everding. "We hadn't won a Week 10 game in a long, long time. It's great to have another week of football. We're going to have a great week of practices now this week."

Mehlville, 21-6 losers at Fox back on Oct. 1, earned its first victory over the Warriors since 2013. Fox had won seven in a row and eight of its last nine against Mehlville.

Mehlville coach Kent Heinemann liked what he was from his Panthers.