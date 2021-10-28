Mehlville Panthers at Fox Warriors

On Mehlville: Beat Webster Groves 17-0 in its final game last season after playing only two regular season games. Lost to Poplar Bluff 35-10 in the first round of the district tournament. ... Last postseason win was on November 1, 2013, when it beat Oakville 28-25. … Lost at Fox 21-6 on Oct. 1. Has not beaten the Warriors since 2013. … Senior running back Eric Ohmer has rushed for 812 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Josh Everding has passed for 197 yards, one touchdown, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Senior running back Mark West has rushed for 480 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Josh Kaemmerer has 77 tackles, two sacks and one interception. Junior defensive lineman Marvin Hall has made 56 tackles, two tackles for loss and four sacks. At defensive back, Ohmer has made 29 tackles, four interceptions and recovered three fumbles. West has 21 tackles and three interceptions.

On Fox: Advanced to the Class 6 semifinals last season, where it was beaten 13-0 by De Smet. ... Has won seven in a row and eight of its last nine against Mehlville. Scored 14 second-half points to pull away from Mehville in a 21-6 victory on Oct. 1. … Lost its last two regular-season games to Seckman and Ladue. … Freshman quarterback Grant Gibson has passed for 648 yards, six touchdowns and been intercepted twice while rushing for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Ayden Smith has rushed for 656 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Dominik Murray has rushed for 445 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Jake Waters has rushed for 402 yards. Seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown. Senior Bryce Latimer has 15 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns. … Junior Sam Street has 94 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack. Sophomore Jamieson Winfrey has 63 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a sack. Senior Chase Price has 47 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.