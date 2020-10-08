Mehlville Panthers at Oakville Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: Spectators will be limited. This game is not open to the general public.

Last season: Mehlville 6-4; Oakville 2-9.

Stream: Will be broadcast on Mehlville High’s Facebook page.

On Mehlville: Won last season’s game 51-0 to make it three in a row and four of its last five against rival Oakville. Won the last two meetings a combined 96-6. … Senior quarterback Isaac Hannam-Lewis completed 7 of 17 passes for 108 yards in limited duty last season. Graduated top four running backs that combined for nearly 2,000 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. No returning receiver caught more than one pass last season. … Senior linebacker Cooper Ragan made 93 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive back Gerald Burton 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks last season. Hannam-Lewis made 38 tackles at defensive tackle.

On Oakville: Is a combined 12-39 since 2015. ... Junior quarterback Kobe Foster played in six games last season and completed 26 of his 49 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted five times. Rushed for 75 yards. Tigers graduated their top three rushers who combined for 716 of the team’s 937 total rushing yards. Senior receiver Joey Rounds caught 29 passes for 199 yards and scored two touchdowns last season. Senior receiver Jacobi Woods caught 28 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns last season. … Senior Dino Pajazetovic made 45 tackles and three tackles for loss last season. Foster made 58 tackles in the defensive secondary. Senior linebacker Marlon Bailey 32 tackles.

