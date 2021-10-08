Mehlville starts fast on way to fifth consecutive rivalry win against Oakville

"That one was easy," Ohmer said. "The line cleared a path for me. I just took it untouched into the end zone. This one was a big one for us. It means a lot. We've been waiting for this all year and to end like this is special."

Another turnover stymied the Tigers. Oakville converted a fourth-and-2 to the put the ball on the Mehlville 14. However, the center snap hit the motion back for a fumble. The Panthers recovered with 11:25 remaining to be played.

Ohmer and West each intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter for Mehlville. West was wearing a big chain with a large capital 'M' after the game.

"You get to wear it after a turnover," said West, who had two interceptions taken away on a trapped ball and a penalty. "I like it."

Genge noted his Tigers just were unable to get it done in the loss.

"They outplayed us," Genge said. "We didn't do enough to win. We made some key mistakes and they capitalized on them. That's been our Achilles heel all season. We'd drive down the field and then not finish."

Mehlville senior middle linebacker Josh Kaemmerer liked how the defense played in posting a shutout.