Merrell takes charge to help Holt roll past Washington in GAC Central clash

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Owen Merrell didn't have much fun during his unscheduled week on the sideline.

The Holt senior quarterback sat out in a blowout win Sept. 2 against Liberty with a slight hamstring issue.

"I could have gone, but we wanted to be cautious with it," Merrell said. "It wasn't very fun just standing around watching."

Merrell made up for it with a fun-filled performance Thursday.

The 5-foot-10 sparkplug threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others to lead the Indians to a 33-7 win over Washington in a GAC Central contest at Jim Scanlan Stadium.

Holt (2-1 overall, 2-0 conference) recorded its second successive strong effort after a tough opening day loss to Troy.

Merrell took control with a pair of first-half catch-and-run touchdown passes to senior wideout Ty Williams.

"He's back and he's healthy," Holt coach Ethan Place said of Merrell. "He played a solid game tonight."

Merrell emerged from out of the shadows last season and helped guide the Indians into the Class 5 state championship game after Cooper Brown, their No. 1 signal caller, went down with an injury.

A natural leader, Merrell didn't want to miss the Liberty contest, but he knew it was the right decision.

The one-game absence seemed to light a fire under Merrell, who came out and hit his first 10 passes against the Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1). His initial incompletion came with 2 minutes left in the opening half.

"We knew what we wanted to go after and exploit the things in their defense that we saw on film," Merrell said. "We just got going from the jump and our guys were able to make a lot of plays."

Merrell connected with Williams on a 48-yard scoring toss late in the first quarter to break the ice. Williams hauled in the short pass on the left sideline and cut across the grain before outracing a trio of defenders into the end zone.

The dynamic duo did the same thing just 2 minutes and 59 seconds later. Again, Williams took in the pass and zipped down the right sideline 57 yards for a score.

Merrell finished 11 of 15 for 193 yards. He put the contest out of reach with a 40-yard scamper straight up the middle early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 26-0.

Although Merrell shined from the start to finish, the biggest play of the game might have come from Holt's special teams.

Senior Kaden Moore blocked a punt, scooped it up, and rambled 9 yards into the end zone with 96 seconds left in the first half.

The play boosted the lead to 19-0 and seemed to deflate the Blue Jays.

"I felt like I could have (blocked) a couple earlier in the game, so I knew I had to get this one," Moore said. "I even said in the huddle right before it, "I'm getting this one.'"

Moore was true to his word and the Indians were off and running.

"Our offense is still young, but they made some plays and figured some things out," Place said. "The defense was great. We want to get better each week and we're getting there."

The Indians carry lofty goals into the season. They believe a return to the state title game is a distinct possibility.

"We're getting right on track where we want to be," Moore said.

Caden Duke and Mason Burke led the defensive charge with fumble recoveries in the second half.

The Blue Jays struggled on offense most of the night and also turned the ball over when they did manage to move the chains.