Merrell takes charge to help Holt roll past Washington in GAC Central clash

Washington's Hayden Burns reaches to take down Holt's Owen Merrell during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt quarterback Owen Merrell flips flips the ball against Washington during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Ty Williams makes a break en route to a touchdown against Washington during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt fans celebrate their second touchdown against Washington during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Owen Merrell looks for a receiver against Washington during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Landon Boston wraps up Holt's Conrad King during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Aden Pecka grabs Holt's Mason Behrndt during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Landon Boston gets taken down by two Holt defenders during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Casey Olszowka hands the ball Washington's Evan Gaither during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Conrad King eyes the hole during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Casey Olszowka looks to hand off the ball against Holt during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt's Ty Williams makes a reception en route to a 53 yard touchdown against Washington during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Landon Boston dives on a loose ball against Holt during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Luke Johnson and Holt's Xavier Adams battle away during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Washington's Casey Olszowka hands off to Washington's Devon Deckelman during a boys football game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Scanlan Stadium in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"He's back and he's healthy," Holt coach Ethan Place said of Merrell. "He played a solid game tonight."
Merrell emerged from out of the shadows last season and helped guide the Indians into the Class 5 state championship game after Cooper Brown, their No. 1 signal caller, went down with an injury.
A natural leader, Merrell didn't want to miss the Liberty contest, but he knew it was the right decision.
The one-game absence seemed to light a fire under Merrell, who came out and hit his first 10 passes against the Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1). His initial incompletion came with 2 minutes left in the opening half.
"We knew what we wanted to go after and exploit the things in their defense that we saw on film," Merrell said. "We just got going from the jump and our guys were able to make a lot of plays."
Merrell connected with Williams on a 48-yard scoring toss late in the first quarter to break the ice. Williams hauled in the short pass on the left sideline and cut across the grain before outracing a trio of defenders into the end zone.
The dynamic duo did the same thing just 2 minutes and 59 seconds later. Again, Williams took in the pass and zipped down the right sideline 57 yards for a score.
Merrell finished 11 of 15 for 193 yards. He put the contest out of reach with a 40-yard scamper straight up the middle early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 26-0.
Although Merrell shined from the start to finish, the biggest play of the game might have come from Holt's special teams.
Senior Kaden Moore blocked a punt, scooped it up, and rambled 9 yards into the end zone with 96 seconds left in the first half.
The play boosted the lead to 19-0 and seemed to deflate the Blue Jays.
"I felt like I could have (blocked) a couple earlier in the game, so I knew I had to get this one," Moore said. "I even said in the huddle right before it, "I'm getting this one.'"
Moore was true to his word and the Indians were off and running.
"Our offense is still young, but they made some plays and figured some things out," Place said. "The defense was great. We want to get better each week and we're getting there."
The Indians carry lofty goals into the season. They believe a return to the state title game is a distinct possibility.
"We're getting right on track where we want to be," Moore said.
Caden Duke and Mason Burke led the defensive charge with fumble recoveries in the second half.
The Blue Jays struggled on offense most of the night and also turned the ball over when they did manage to move the chains.
"I'm still confident in our team," Washington coach Derick Heflin said. "We have to keep working and grinding and get better at who we are. We have the pieces to be special. We aren't going to throw the baby out with the bath water."
