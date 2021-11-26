Mexico Bulldogs at St. Mary’s Dragons

On St. Mary’s: Makes third semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Has never played for a state championship. … Has defeated every in-state opponent by 27 or more points this season. Scored 41 or more points on every in-state opponent this season. Allowed more than one touchdown to two in-state opponents — Class 2 semifinalist Lutheran St. Charles and Class 4 quarterfinalist St. Dominic. … Outscored its first three postseason opponents 154-20. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is among the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. He has 30 receptions for 777 yards and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,832 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.