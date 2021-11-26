Mexico Bulldogs at St. Mary’s Dragons

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 3 semifinal.
Records: Mexico 10-2; St. Mary’s 10-1.
Rankings: St. Mary’s, No. 1 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Mexico 20, Seneca 7; St. Mary’s 44, Park Hills Central 7.
Up next: Cardinal Ritter (7-6) or St. Pius X–Kansas City (11-1).
On Mexico: Defeated reigning Class 3 champion Blair Oaks 49-14 in district title game. … Has never played for a state championship according to the MSHSAA online record book. … Two losses this season were to Hannibal, a Class 4 semifinalist, and at Kirksville. ... Offense is run heavy with senior running back Michael White rushing for 849 yards and 18 touchdowns. Junior running back Andrew Shivers has rushed for 1,075 yards and 17 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Sims has passed for 383 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted once. White has a team-high eight receptions for 123 yards and a score. … Junior Morgan Grubb has 106 tackles. Junior Andrew Runge has made 89 tackles. Senior Deacon Haag has made 68 tackles and six sacks. White, Runge and Shivers have combined for 14 interceptions. Team has made 20 interceptions and recovered six fumbles.
On St. Mary’s: Makes third semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Has never played for a state championship. … Has defeated every in-state opponent by 27 or more points this season. Scored 41 or more points on every in-state opponent this season. Allowed more than one touchdown to two in-state opponents — Class 2 semifinalist Lutheran St. Charles and Class 4 quarterfinalist St. Dominic. … Outscored its first three postseason opponents 154-20. … Senior receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is among the most highly sought-after recruits in the country. He has 30 receptions for 777 yards and has scored 23 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Caron Spann has passed for 1,832 yards, 31 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamal Roberts has rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Hendricks has 21 receptions for 461 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Kaliel Boyd has 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. Senior linebacker Achille Kpeya Jr. has 60 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Gabe Booker has 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss and eight sacks. Senior cornerback De’Shawn Fuller has 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.