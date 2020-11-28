MICDS churns past Union, advances to 15th state final

LADUE — First-year MICDS head coach Fred Bouchard clearly remembers the last time the Rams won a football state championship.
That’s because he was on the other sideline that day in 2004.
With Bouchard now at the helm of MICDS, the Rams positioned themselves to win their first state title since that season with a clinical 56-20 victory over Union in a Class 4 semifinal Saturday at Ron Holtman Stadium.
All of the scores, schedules and forfeits from the 2020 Missouri high school football postseason.
MICDS (7-0) advanced to face Helias (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jefferson City High School for the Class 4 championship.
“There’s a pretty daunting task ahead of us in Helias,” Bouchard said. “But we’ll try to put our best foot forward and see if we can win ourselves a football game.”
The Rams put their best foot forward to overwhelm Union, which lost in its first semifinal appearance since 1983.
After going three-and-out on its first offensive possession, MICDS scored touchdowns on seven of its next eight drives. The only drive that failed to reach the end zone started 24 seconds before halftime.
“That has been our trademark this year and it’s a big testament to our (offensive) line,” said junior quarterback Reagan Andrew, who was 9-for-14 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. “They come to work every day and put our team on their backs.”
Union (7-5), which shut out Clayton and surrendered only a pick-six to John Burroughs during its four-game playoff winning streak, forced a three-and-out on the first Rams’ possession and then went on a time-consuming drive.
The Wildcats possessed the ball for 16 plays and most of the first quarter by converting a bevy of third-and-long opportunities. Sophomore quarterback Liam Hughes found senior Donavan Rutledge for 30 yards on third-and-18 and 24 yards on third-and-13, part of a six catch, 172-yard performance for Rutledge.
But on fourth-and-6, MICDS defensive back Jalen Pace stepped in front of a Hughes pass at the front pylon for the first of his two interceptions, and the first of four Union turnovers.
“Sometimes, we have to force some turnovers to get the offense going, and I felt I did that with that first interception,” Pace said.
From there, the crusades to the end zone began for Andrew and the offense. MICDS sophomore Dorian Reddic capped off a 12-play, 98-yard drive by taking a handoff up the middle, breaking tackles and diving across the goal line for a 16-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
After MICDS junior linebacker Gus Brisch forced a Union fumble at midfield and senior Bobby Byrne recovered, the Rams again went to the run. Steve Hall gained 10 of his season-high 191 yards on a punishing touchdown run where he broke through several arm tackles.
“All of our backs work on running hard, moving our feet and we keep pushing and pushing,” Hall said. “When we pull our linemen and they’re in space, I just follow behind them and go.”
Union’s ability to convert on third and fourth downs kept it within striking distance in the first half, and when Hughes found Rutledge in the back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-10 for a 24-yard touchdown, the MICDS lead was cut to 14-7.
Andrew led two more MICDS scoring drives before halftime, including a play-action, 49-yard touchdown toss to PJ Behan just 10 seconds after Union scored. But the Wildcats answered right before the half on a perfectly executed two-minute drill.
Hughes, who was 15-of-29 for 230 yards, found junior Ryan Ewald at the front pylon for a 10-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 79-yard drive in 1 minute 14 seconds and put the Wildcats into the locker room trailing only 28-14.
“Union really showed some resilience in that first half, especially in those third-and-long scenarios,” Bouchard said. “If we convert some of those defensively, we’re probably feeling much better about how that first half rolled.”
But the third quarter could not have rolled any better for MICDS.
Andrew capped a 10-play scoring drive with a 3-yard quarterback draw. Hall exploded for a 34-yard touchdown run, and Pace started the turbo clock with a 27-yard pick-six — all part of a second successive 28-point quarter for the Rams.
“(MICDS) has been doing this all year and they don’t panic if things go wrong,” Union coach Justin Grahl said. “When you’re playing good opponents, you have to mount drives and get stops on defense, and unfortunately we weren’t able to get those tonight, but I’m still proud of our effort.”
The Rams moved on to their 15th state final and are seeking the eighth championship in program history.
In 2004, MICDS won 45-42 in double overtime against Harrisonville — which was coached by Bouchard — for the Class 3 title. Harrisonville and Bouchard turned the tables in 2005 and 2007 state finals, and MICDS also lost in Class 4 finals in 2011 (Webb City) and 2018 (Ladue).
“Nobody talks about ’05 or ’07, but these folks remember ’04 a lot,” Bouchard said with a smile. “Selective memory I guess, but I don’t blame them.”
And for Bouchard, a trip to the state final standing on the MICDS sideline is exactly where he wants to be.
