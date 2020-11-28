MICDS churns past Union, advances to 15th state final

“All of our backs work on running hard, moving our feet and we keep pushing and pushing,” Hall said. “When we pull our linemen and they’re in space, I just follow behind them and go.”

Union’s ability to convert on third and fourth downs kept it within striking distance in the first half, and when Hughes found Rutledge in the back corner of the end zone on fourth-and-10 for a 24-yard touchdown, the MICDS lead was cut to 14-7.

Andrew led two more MICDS scoring drives before halftime, including a play-action, 49-yard touchdown toss to PJ Behan just 10 seconds after Union scored. But the Wildcats answered right before the half on a perfectly executed two-minute drill.

Hughes, who was 15-of-29 for 230 yards, found junior Ryan Ewald at the front pylon for a 10-yard touchdown to cap a five-play, 79-yard drive in 1 minute 14 seconds and put the Wildcats into the locker room trailing only 28-14.

“Union really showed some resilience in that first half, especially in those third-and-long scenarios,” Bouchard said. “If we convert some of those defensively, we’re probably feeling much better about how that first half rolled.”

But the third quarter could not have rolled any better for MICDS.