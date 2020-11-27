MICDS defense is in Purdy good hands with senior linebacker leading the way

Grant Purdy is unleashed.
A senior linebacker for the MICDS football team, Purdy has been tasked with making the defensive play calls for the Rams when they host Union in a Class 4 semifinal at noon Saturday.
MICDS’s defensive coordinator — and one-time head coach — Josh Smith wouldn’t trust anyone with the keys to the defense. But the combination of Union’s hurry-up offense and his relationship with Purdy made it easier.
“He’s smarter than I am,” Smith said with a chuckle. “I’ve known him since he was born.”
Smith went to college with Purdy’s father, Todd. Smith’s son, Nate, also is a senior on the team. The families are close and the children have played together since they ventured out of the crib.
“Coach Smith has been my defensive coordinator since second grade,” Purdy said.
In that time, Smith watched as Purdy, 17, has devoured information, processed it and then put it to use. This summer he created polycarbonate face shields that attach to his teammates' helmets and help prevent them from breathing on one another and their opponents. A linebacker by trade, Purdy is the Rams' emergency offensive lineman. If something happens to one of the starters, he’s the next man up.
“I’m the sixth man on the line,” Purdy said. “I know every position from left tackle to right tackle and everything between.”
At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Purdy isn’t the size you’d expect out of a lineman, but he knows what each position does on every offensive play. MICDS likes to keep its playbook fresh depending on the week and the opponent. There is constant upkeep and Purdy has to stay on top of it. He said it hasn’t been all that hard for him. A significant portion of his childhood was spent at football practice. He’s observed a thing or two in his time.
“I’d been at every one of my brother’s practices since he was in first grade and I’m two years younger,” Purdy said. “When I was a sophomore (and he was a senior) I knew more about our offense than he did.”
His brother, Tyler, was a standout linebacker for MICDS in his time. When Tyler graduated in 2019, it left a hole in another role, too.
The Rams needed a new holder for placekicks.
Tyler won the job because of his sure hands. Purdy figured he could handle it and he was right. Last season was his first holding on field goals and extra-point kicks. He said he and junior kicker Landon Gelven have developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and that has led to success.
“It certainly takes time to get to know how Landon wants the ball,” Purdy said. “Landon has the much harder job.”
Purdy hasn’t just put that brain of his to work on the field. He’s taken on a rigorous academic load that includes college level courses. His 3.8 grade point average, which is not weighted, helped give him the opportunity to continue playing football in college. He’s picking between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Washington University in St. Louis. Right now he’s considering studying business and computer science.
Juggling academics and athletics is no simple task, but Purdy developed a routine that has allowed him to manage it. He plots out what is due weeks ahead of time and builds his days to accomplish the goals he has set.
“I’ve found it helps me manage my time,” he said. “It’s a lot, MICDS has a pretty heavy work load.”
Purdy has carried a heavy load this season for the Rams. He’s made a team-high 74 tackles along with four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
MICDS (6-0) will be tested by Union (7-4) and its powerful rushing attack. The Wildcats ran all over John Burroughs in the district championship game. Last week senior running back Gavin Wencker rushed for 105 yards and punched in five touchdowns against one of the best Festus teams in decades.
Union is playing in its first semifinal since 1983 and feels like it's playing with house money. The four-game win streak the Wildcats are riding this postseason is longer than any they had last year.
“They’ve got a good running back and a good running quarterback,” Purdy said.
The Wildcats like to make things happen in a hurry on offense, which is why Smith has unleashed Purdy. With little time between plays it’s easier for Purdy to see what’s in front of him and then tell his teammates where to be and what play to run.
“He’s got a lot of freedom this week because of how fast they go with their no huddle look,” Smith said. “He’s done well.”
That Purdy and his classmates are seniors still makes Smith shake his head. It wasn’t that long ago Purdy and Nate Smith were too small to throw a football. Now the only way they get to keep playing together is if they are on the right side of the scoreboard Saturday afternoon.
To keep the season alive, Smith has put his trust in Purdy. After watching him grow into the young man he is now, there’s nowhere else he’d rather put it.
“It’s been a blast coaching him,” Smith said.
De Smet Spartans vs. Raymore-Peculiar Panthers
What: Class 6 state championship.
When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson City High.
Records: De Smet 6-0; Ray-Pec 11-2.
Rankings: De Smet, No. 2 large school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 1 Class 6 Missouri Media; Ray-Pec, No. 4 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: De Smet 13, Fox 0; Ray-Pec 24, Liberty North 17.
State championships: De Smet, 2 (2005, 2019); Ray-Pec, 3 (2004, 2005, 2006).
Championship game appearances: De Smet, 4 (1975, Joplin Parkwood 16, De Smet 8; 2005, De Smet 48, Hazelwood Central 31; 2019, De Smet 35, Joplin 20; 2020); Ray-Pec, 4 (2002, Webster Groves 23, Ray-Pec 22; 2004, Ray-Pec 37, McCluer North 18; 2005, Ray-Pec 43, McCluer North 21; 2006, Ray-Pec 42, Kirkwood 32; 2020).
Previous postseason meetings: 2019, De Smet 37, Ray-Pec 0 (Class 6 semifinal).
Stream: MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On De Smet: Makes successive championship game appearances for first time in school history. … Joins CBC as the only members of the Metro Catholic Conference to appear in successive state championship games. … Six wins is the fewest ever by a championship game qualifier. The last area state champion to have fewer than 10 wins in a season was Vianney when it was 9-5 when it won Class 5 in 2016. … Offense is anchored by three future NCAA Division I running backs in Taj Butts (Missouri), Rico Barfield (Ball State) and Darez Snider (Miami Ohio). Barfield has rushed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns, Butts has rushed for 379 yards and five touchdowns and Snider has rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Seth Marcione has thrown for 723 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He’s rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns. …Senior receiver Ra’shod Smith-Harvey has caught 18 passes for 214 yards. … Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad has nine receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior defensive end and Missouri recruit Mekhi Wingo has 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. …Senior linebacker Chris Skiljan has 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. … Junior defensive back Kaleb Purdy has four interceptions.
On Ray-Pec: Makes first championship game appearance since its three-year reign as Class 5 champion ended in 2006. … Won its district final against Nixa and semifinal against Liberty North by a combined 10 points. … Senior quarterback Conrad Hawley has thrown for 2,675 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted 12 times. … Senior running back Philip Fager has rushed for 941 yards and 19 touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Jaidyn Doss has caught 46 passes for 976 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior receiver Weston Ropp has caught 26 passes for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. … Junior receiver Tucker Miller has 40 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Benjamin Einess has 93 tackles. …Senior linebacker Parker Bowen has 84 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. … Senior defensive lineman Ethan George has 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. … Defense has 22 interceptions. Senior Gunnar Griffin has six, senior Ethan Woodfine and junior Jack Ardito each have four.
Jackson Indians at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers
What: Class 5 football state semifinal.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Jackson 12-0; Fort Zumwalt North 11-1.
Rankings: Jackson, No. 3 Class 5 Missouri Media; Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Jackson 63, Chaminade 22; Fort Zumwalt North 35, Battle 14.
Up next: Winner of Platte County and Webb City in the state championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Helias High School.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Jackson: Makes ninth semifinal appearance and second in a row. … Finished as the 2019 Class 5 runner-up after losing to Carthage 27-21 in overtime. … Jackson advanced to consecutive title games when it played for the Class 4A championship in 1994 and 1995. It lost them both by a combined seven points. … Faces Fort Zumwalt North for the first time in school history. … Is 36-2 since 2018. … Senior quarterback Cael Welker has been the engine of the offense this season. Last week against Chaminade he directed the Indians to eight touchdown drives in the first half. Welker completed 6 of 10 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 52 yards on six carries and scored two more touchdowns. … Against Chaminade senior running back Daniel Dickerson rushed for 88 yards on five carries. Sophomore Tony Williams rushed for 78 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown. … Jackson has been held under 50 points scored twice this season — and both times it hit 49. … Chaminade’s 22 points scored last week was the second most allowed by Jackson this season. Cardinal Ritter scored 32 when it was defeated by Jackson 56-32 on Oct. 16.
On Fort Zumwalt North: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in five years and sixth in school history. ... Lost to Carthage 20-17 in last year’s semifinal. … Only semifinal win in school history was in 2016 before it finished as the Class 5 runner-up to Vianney. …Avenged only regular season loss by defeating Battle last week. … Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,152 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. He’s rushed for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior running back Tyler Oakes has amassed 1,133 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 15 touchdowns. … Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 825 yards and scored a team-high 19 touchdowns. … Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught 24 passes for 417 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He’s recovered five fumbles. … Senior linebacker Eddie Angelback has made 84 tackles. …Senior defensive back Robert Rezex has made 78 tackles, recovered three fumbles and made four interceptions. … At linebacker Futrell has made 51 tackles, six tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Union Wildcats at MICDS Rams
What: Class 4 semifinal.
When: Noon Saturday.
Records: Union 7-4; MICDS 6-0
Last week: Union 34, Festus 25; MICDS 48, Hannibal 34.
Up next: Winner of Helias and Smithville in the championship at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Jefferson City High.
On Union: Makes fifth semifinal in school history and first since 1983. … Faces MICDS for the first time in at least 20 years. …Missed the final two weeks of the regular season due to COVID-19 and related quarantines. … Rallied past rival Sullivan 21-20 in district semifinal. … Senior running back Gavin Wencker rushed for 105 yards and five touchdowns against Festus. … Junior Cameron Kriete rushed for 47 yards on seven carries in the fourth quarter. … Defense has allowed more than 25 points per game on average this season. ... Season statistics have not been reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.
On MICDS: Makes 18th state semifinal appearance and second in three seasons. … Finished as 2018 Class 4 runner-up. … Coach Fred Bouchard is in his first season with Rams after successful stints at Harrisonville and Staley. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has thrown for 734 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He has rushed for 240 yards and nine touchdowns. …Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putnam has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and six touchdowns. …Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior tight end Will Kacmarek caught two touchdown passes against Hannibal. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has 74 tackles and four tackles for loss. ... Kacmarek has 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks. … Sophomore defensive end Kai Tschudy has 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks.
Blair Oaks Falcons at Cardinal Ritter Lions
What: Class 3 semifinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Blair Oaks 11-1; Cardinal Ritter 4-3.
Rankings: Cardinal Ritter, No. 7 small STLhighschoolsports.com preseason; Blair Oaks, No. 4 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: Blair Oaks 44, Lutheran North 9; Cardinal Ritter 45, Kennett 7.
Up next: Winner of Cassville and Maryville in the state championship at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Jefferson City High.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Blair Oaks: Makes eighth semifinal appearance and second in three years under third-year coach Ted LePage. Won the 2018 Class 2 state championship. … Only team to beat Lutheran North in the postseason since 2018. … Plays first postseason road game. Played just three road games during the regular season, including a 35-28 loss at Valle Catholic. … Faces Cardinal Ritter for first time in school history. … Trailed Lutheran North at halftime 9-7 and managed just 35 yards on 15 plays. Outscored the Crusaders 37-0 in the second half as it rolled to 306 yards of offense. … Junior running back Jayden Purdy rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. … Sophomore quarterback Dylan Hair threw for two touchdowns. He’s thrown for nine touchdown passes his last two games. … Defense has held six of its last seven opponents to 16 or fewer points. Only two opponents this season score 21 points (Valle Catholic, Southern Boone).
On Cardinal Ritter: Makes fourth semifinal appearance in school history and second in three seasons. Finished as 2018 Class 3 runner-up. … Other state semifinal appearances include 2005, 2008 and 2018. … Hosts first state semifinal on campus since 2005. … Faces Blair Oaks for first time. … Has won four playoff games after losing regular season games to Francis Howell (Class 6), Jackson (Class 5) and Helias (Class 4). Of those three opponents, Jackson (12-0) and Helias (12-0) are playing in the semifinals of their respective classes. … Plays third home game of season. … Junior receiver Luther Burden III has caught 24 passes for 654 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week against Kennett he caught seven passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He has verbally committed to Oklahoma. … Senior running back and Tulsa recruit Will Jackson has rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns in four games. … Senior quarterback TJ Atkins has thrown for 1,934 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. … Senior receiver Keavion Long has caught 19 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dorian Stone has 52 tackles. … Defensive back Marlyn Jones has 51 tackles and an interception. … Senior defensive end Sam Keeper has 33 tackles, two tackles for loss and five sacks.
Jefferson Blue Jays at Lamar Tigers
What: Class 2 semifinal.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Records: Jefferson 9-2; Lamar 10-1.
Rankings: Lamar, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Jefferson 24, Duchesne 6; Lamar 32, Mountain View-Liberty 8.
Up next: Winner of Palmyra and St. Pius X Kansas City in the championship at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Blair Oaks High.
On Jefferson: Makes first semifinal appearance in school history two weeks after it won its first district championship. … Has never faced Lamar. … Held Duchesne to a season-low six points scored. … Relies on a run-heavy offense. Ran 62 plays from scrimmage against Duchesne, all rushes, and held the ball for more than 33 minutes. … Senior running back Dylan Schnitzler has rushed for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns. … Senior running back Colby Ott has rushed for 696 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s caught 22 passes for 341 yards and six scores. … Senior running back Will Schnitzler has rushed for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Drew Breeze has thrown for 864 yards, 10 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. … Senior linebacker Dawson Jakoubek has 129 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. … Junior defensive back Robbie Hurley has 68 tackles. … Four players have at least three sacks. … At defensive back Will Schnitzler has four interceptions and Ott has three.
On Lamar: Perennial Class 2 powerhouse set the state record for most consecutive state championships when it won seven in a row between 2011 and 2017. … Makes 11th semifinal appearance in 12 seasons. Lost to Ava in quarterfinal round last season. ... Since October 2, has not allowed any opponent to score more than 14 points and has held five of its six opponents to single digits. … Offense is run heavy and has racked up more than 3,200 yards this season. … Running backs Case Tucker and Logan Crockett have combined for nearly 2,000 yards and at least 34 touchdowns.
