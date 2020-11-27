MICDS defense is in Purdy good hands with senior linebacker leading the way

At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Purdy isn’t the size you’d expect out of a lineman, but he knows what each position does on every offensive play. MICDS likes to keep its playbook fresh depending on the week and the opponent. There is constant upkeep and Purdy has to stay on top of it. He said it hasn’t been all that hard for him. A significant portion of his childhood was spent at football practice. He’s observed a thing or two in his time.

“I’d been at every one of my brother’s practices since he was in first grade and I’m two years younger,” Purdy said. “When I was a sophomore (and he was a senior) I knew more about our offense than he did.”

His brother, Tyler, was a standout linebacker for MICDS in his time. When Tyler graduated in 2019, it left a hole in another role, too.

The Rams needed a new holder for placekicks.

Tyler won the job because of his sure hands. Purdy figured he could handle it and he was right. Last season was his first holding on field goals and extra-point kicks. He said he and junior kicker Landon Gelven have developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and that has led to success.

“It certainly takes time to get to know how Landon wants the ball,” Purdy said. “Landon has the much harder job.”