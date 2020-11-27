 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MICDS defense is in Purdy good hands with senior linebacker leading the way
0 comments

MICDS defense is in Purdy good hands with senior linebacker leading the way

Subscribe for $29 a year
MICDS 43, John Burroughs 22

Grant Purdy of MICDS straps on his helmet before the kickoff against John Burroughs on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

Grant Purdy is unleashed.

A senior linebacker for the MICDS football team, Purdy has been tasked with making the defensive play calls for the Rams when they host Union in a Class 4 semifinal at noon Saturday.

MICDS’s defensive coordinator — and one-time head coach — Josh Smith wouldn’t trust anyone with the keys to the defense. But the combination of Union’s hurry-up offense and his relationship with Purdy made it easier.

“He’s smarter than I am,” Smith said with a chuckle. “I’ve known him since he was born.”

Smith went to college with Purdy’s father, Todd. Smith’s son, Nate, also is a senior on the team. The families are close and the children have played together since they ventured out of the crib.

“Coach Smith has been my defensive coordinator since second grade,” Purdy said.

In that time, Smith watched as Purdy, 17, has devoured information, processed it and then put it to use. This summer he created polycarbonate face shields that attach to his teammates' helmets and help prevent them from breathing on one another and their opponents. A linebacker by trade, Purdy is the Rams' emergency offensive lineman. If something happens to one of the starters, he’s the next man up.

“I’m the sixth man on the line,” Purdy said. “I know every position from left tackle to right tackle and everything between.”

At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Purdy isn’t the size you’d expect out of a lineman, but he knows what each position does on every offensive play. MICDS likes to keep its playbook fresh depending on the week and the opponent. There is constant upkeep and Purdy has to stay on top of it. He said it hasn’t been all that hard for him. A significant portion of his childhood was spent at football practice. He’s observed a thing or two in his time.

“I’d been at every one of my brother’s practices since he was in first grade and I’m two years younger,” Purdy said. “When I was a sophomore (and he was a senior) I knew more about our offense than he did.”

11/14/2020 - Football - C4 D3 championship - St. Dominic at MICDS

MICDS Rams junior kicker Landon Gelven (20) attempts an extra point out of the hold by MICDS Rams senior Grant Purdy (6) during Class 4 District 3 championship game played on Saturday November 14, 2020 at MICDS High School in Ladue, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

His brother, Tyler, was a standout linebacker for MICDS in his time. When Tyler graduated in 2019, it left a hole in another role, too.

The Rams needed a new holder for placekicks.

Tyler won the job because of his sure hands. Purdy figured he could handle it and he was right. Last season was his first holding on field goals and extra-point kicks. He said he and junior kicker Landon Gelven have developed a strong bond over the past two seasons and that has led to success.

“It certainly takes time to get to know how Landon wants the ball,” Purdy said. “Landon has the much harder job.”

Purdy hasn’t just put that brain of his to work on the field. He’s taken on a rigorous academic load that includes college level courses. His 3.8 grade point average, which is not weighted, helped give him the opportunity to continue playing football in college. He’s picking between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Washington University in St. Louis. Right now he’s considering studying business and computer science.

Juggling academics and athletics is no simple task, but Purdy developed a routine that has allowed him to manage it. He plots out what is due weeks ahead of time and builds his days to accomplish the goals he has set.

“I’ve found it helps me manage my time,” he said. “It’s a lot, MICDS has a pretty heavy work load.”

Purdy has carried a heavy load this season for the Rams. He’s made a team-high 74 tackles along with four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

MICDS (6-0) will be tested by Union (7-4) and its powerful rushing attack. The Wildcats ran all over John Burroughs in the district championship game. Last week senior running back Gavin Wencker rushed for 105 yards and punched in five touchdowns against one of the best Festus teams in decades.

Union is playing in its first semifinal since 1983 and feels like it's playing with house money. The four-game win streak the Wildcats are riding this postseason is longer than any they had last year.

“They’ve got a good running back and a good running quarterback,” Purdy said.

11/07/2020 - Football - C4 D3 semifinal - Trinity at MICDS

MICDS Rams senior Grant Purdy (6) grabs a hold of the ankle of Trinity Titans senior Malcolm Harvey (10) bringing him down for a tackle during Class 4 District 3 semifinal playoff game played on Saturday November 07, 2020 at MICDS High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

The Wildcats like to make things happen in a hurry on offense, which is why Smith has unleashed Purdy. With little time between plays it’s easier for Purdy to see what’s in front of him and then tell his teammates where to be and what play to run.

“He’s got a lot of freedom this week because of how fast they go with their no huddle look,” Smith said. “He’s done well.”

That Purdy and his classmates are seniors still makes Smith shake his head. It wasn’t that long ago Purdy and Nate Smith were too small to throw a football. Now the only way they get to keep playing together is if they are on the right side of the scoreboard Saturday afternoon.

To keep the season alive, Smith has put his trust in Purdy. After watching him grow into the young man he is now, there’s nowhere else he’d rather put it.

“It’s been a blast coaching him,” Smith said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports