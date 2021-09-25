MICDS defense locks down John Burroughs in Metro League showdown

John Burroughs' Caleb Merritt (2) is brought down by MICDS' Cameron Lester (17), Cortlin Dalton (5) and Jack Hayes (7), Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in Ladue, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
LADUE — Admittedly, Jack Hayes isn't the fastest member of the MICDS defensive secondary.
At 180 pounds, he isn't the biggest either.
"None of that matters," MICDS senior linebacker Gus Baisch said. "He just gets it done."
The same could be said about the Rams entire defensive unit Saturday afternoon.
MICDS threw a blanket over a high-octane John Burroughs squad on the way to a 35-0 victory in a Metro League football showdown in Ladue.
The Rams (5-0 overall, 3-0 league) shut down a Bombers attack that had been averaging 37.5 points per game. Burroughs had gone 22 games without being blanked. Lutheran North recorded the previous shutout in a 65-0 win on Nov. 5, 2018.
MICDS used a bend-but-not-break attitude to record its first shutout since a 42-0 win over McCluer on Oct. 27, 2018.
Baisch led the way with 11 tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Hayes, a former cornerback converted to safety, added nine tackles.
"One big strength that we have is great synergy, great chemistry" the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Baisch said. "When we play together, it's hard to score on us."
The Bombers (3-2, 1-1) can certainly attest to that.