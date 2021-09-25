 Skip to main content
MICDS defense locks down John Burroughs in Metro League showdown
LADUE — Admittedly, Jack Hayes isn't the fastest member of the MICDS defensive secondary.

At 180 pounds, he isn't the biggest either.

"None of that matters," MICDS senior linebacker Gus Baisch said. "He just gets it done."

The same could be said about the Rams entire defensive unit Saturday afternoon.

MICDS threw a blanket over a high-octane John Burroughs squad on the way to a 35-0 victory in a Metro League football showdown in Ladue.

The Rams (5-0 overall, 3-0 league) shut down a Bombers attack that had been averaging 37.5 points per game. Burroughs had gone 22 games without being blanked. Lutheran North recorded the previous shutout in a 65-0 win on Nov. 5, 2018.

MICDS used a bend-but-not-break attitude to record its first shutout since a 42-0 win over McCluer on Oct. 27, 2018.

Baisch led the way with 11 tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Hayes, a former cornerback converted to safety, added nine tackles.

"One big strength that we have is great synergy, great chemistry" the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Baisch said. "When we play together, it's hard to score on us."

The Bombers (3-2, 1-1) can certainly attest to that.

Burroughs moved the ball at times but never could penetrate the end zone. They marched the ball inside the MICDS 27-yard-line on five separate occasions. Each time, the Rams threw up a wall and eventually took over on downs.

All told, MICDS stopped Burroughs on downs six times. Sophomore defensive lineman Harrison Reed-Parker also recovered a fumble.

"We embarrassed ourselves offensively by not getting in the end zone," Burroughs coach John Merritt said. "When we got down close, we got tight and couldn't score."

The Rams had plenty to do with that futility.

"Our guys did a great job against a really explosive offense," MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. "I'm super proud. The ability we had to stop them down there every time was the difference in the game."

Explained Hayes, "We were able to read the field and go make tackles. It's really that simple."

The Rams were not always a defensive power. They gave up 80 points over their first two games this season, including 52 to Park Hills Central.

But this fired-up group bounced back. It has allowed just one touchdown in the last 60 minutes and 35 seconds, including six successive scoreless periods.

"We're not that same defense that we were in week one and two," Bouchard said. "A lot of the credit for that goes to our coaches."

Baisch feels this is the start of big things from his stop unit.

"People like to talk about our awesome offense and that's great," Baisch said. "Got some big names there.  I hope after this (win) everyone will see what defense is all about."

Carter Enyard, Cameron Lester and Cortlin Dalton added to the Rams big-play afternoon.

MICDS set an early tone by halting the Bombers on a first-and-goal in the opening drive of the game. Burroughs, with quarterback Duncan Cloniger and running back Caleb Merritt leading the way, marched to the MICDS 12 on its second possession before being turned away on downs again.

The Rams offense scored five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew ran for two scores and threw for another. Steven Hall scored on a pair of short TD runs.

MICDS tallied twice in the final 3:20 of the first half to break open a scoreless duel. Hall busted loose from a pack at the line of scrimmage and bolted around right in from 8 yards out for the first TD. Andrew busted up the middle on a quarterback draw from 29 yards away with just 23 seconds left in the half for a 14-0 lead.

Andrew followed that up with a 26-yard TD burst on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the game away.

"Maybe we weren't as sharp on the offensive end as we had been in some games," Bouchard said. "But that's what great teams do — they picked each other up. The defense played it's best brand of football all year at the right time."

