MICDS defense locks down John Burroughs in Metro League showdown

Burroughs moved the ball at times but never could penetrate the end zone. They marched the ball inside the MICDS 27-yard-line on five separate occasions. Each time, the Rams threw up a wall and eventually took over on downs.

All told, MICDS stopped Burroughs on downs six times. Sophomore defensive lineman Harrison Reed-Parker also recovered a fumble.

"We embarrassed ourselves offensively by not getting in the end zone," Burroughs coach John Merritt said. "When we got down close, we got tight and couldn't score."

The Rams had plenty to do with that futility.

"Our guys did a great job against a really explosive offense," MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. "I'm super proud. The ability we had to stop them down there every time was the difference in the game."

Explained Hayes, "We were able to read the field and go make tackles. It's really that simple."

The Rams were not always a defensive power. They gave up 80 points over their first two games this season, including 52 to Park Hills Central.

But this fired-up group bounced back. It has allowed just one touchdown in the last 60 minutes and 35 seconds, including six successive scoreless periods.