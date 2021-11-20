MICDS hangs on to edge St. Dominic, advances to Class 4 semifinals

“It was the same play (as the first one to Tschudy),” Andrew said. “They got beat on the first one, so they were ready for Tyler, but that left Steve open and I was able to hit him and let him do his thing.”

On its next drive, St. Dominic had a golden chance for a score, but Overton fumbled inside the MICDS 5 and Carter Enyard was there to pounce on the loose ball for the Rams.

The Crusaders later took over at their own 10 and after his first-down run went nowhere, Overton found a hole in the line and turned on the jets for a scintillating 90-yard score that brought St. Dominic to within 22-20 with 6:02 to play.

Overton finished the game with 211 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

“You talk about a special player,” Markway said. “He should be a three-time all-state kid. He's one of the most exciting players to watch, not just in St. Louis, but the state.”

Forced to go for two because of the earlier miscue, the Crusaders tried some trickery with the ball ending up in Schwendeman's hands for a pass attempt, but the tight end was intercepted by Bjorn Sjorgren to keep MICDS in the lead.