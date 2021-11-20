MICDS hangs on to edge St. Dominic, advances to Class 4 semifinals

O'FALLON, Mo. — Sometimes, the smallest of things early in a game can mean a lot at the end.
MICDS took advantage of an offside call on St. Dominic during a second-quarter extra-point attempt, instead running in a two-point conversion, and the Rams later stopped the Crusaders on a game-tying two-point conversion attempt midway through the fourth quarter to hang on for that two-point margin of victory, 22-20, in a Class 4 football quarterfinal game Saturday at St. Dominic's Crusader Stadium.
“It ultimately ended up deciding the game,” MICDS senior quarterback Reagan Andrew said. “That's just kind of a testament to our whole team and our process of doing things. Being able to execute down there and take care of business when we need to and knowing every that every play could be the one that decides the game.”
MICDS (12-0), ranked second in both the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and the Missouri Media Class 4 rankings, advances to its second successive Class 4 semifinal game after finishing as the state runner-up last season.
“I'm looking forward to it,” Rams junior defensive back Cam Lester said. “It was just a team effort today. I was proud of the defense and the O-line, which was working right after half to allow our run game to start to get going.”
MICDS will play host to Smithville (11-0), ranked first in the Missouri Media Class 4 rankings, in a semifinal game tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday. The Rams beat the Warriors 20-14 in a 2018 Class 4 semifinal on the way to a runner-up finish.
“They had a tough game last night against Lincoln Prep, so we're both feeling battle-tested and had to play our butts off,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “Coach (Jason) Ambroson has been an outstanding coach there for a number of years. It was like seven miles from my house when I coached Staley, so I'm very familiar with them.”
St. Dominic (8-5) fell to MICDS for the second time this season and fourth time in the last two campaigns.
But after losses of 16, 36 and 34 points in those first three games, the Crusaders stayed close this time around.
“I'm unbelievably proud,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “We preach about getting better one week at a time and playing our best ball in November. Our kids did what they did. We didn't add a whole lot other than a couple different wrinkles. Our kids played great football today.”
An interception by Lester thwarted a promising opening drive by St. Dominic and led to the first score of the game by MICDS when Andrew found tight end Tyler Tschudy all alone in the end zone on a play-action pass for a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
“That was just a huge play by Cam,” Bouchard said of the interception. “Ryan Schwendeman is definitely a big threat, but I thought Cam made a great play on that.”
The Rams defense came up with a big third-down stop on the next drive, but they were hit with a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the Crusaders made them pay on the very next play when Jackson Overton took a direct snap and ran 49 yards to paydirt for a 7-7 tie late in the opening quarter.
“That was a confidence thing,” Markway said. “We didn't score on them until the fourth quarter when we played them last time and so not only to respond but we also got the confidence to run the ball on them because we couldn't run the ball at all in Week 8.”
St. Dominic later put together an 8-play, 54-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard run by Sam Cross — also on a direct snap — to give the Crusaders a 14-7 lead late in the first half, but MICDS answered with a quick 5-play drive and scored on a 2-yard keeper by Andrew.
An offside penalty on the ensuing PAT prompted the Rams to go for two and it worked when Andrew ran it in to give his team a 15-14 lead.
“We tell our kids there's no little things, there's only winning things,” Markway said. “But, it was a great game on both sides. No one play won or lost it.”
After deferring to start the game, MICDS took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in just six plays to extend its lead. Andrew used another play-action pass to find a wide-open Hall, who hauled it in the flat and took it 25 yards for a score to give the Rams a 22-14 lead just 2:08 into the second half.
“It was the same play (as the first one to Tschudy),” Andrew said. “They got beat on the first one, so they were ready for Tyler, but that left Steve open and I was able to hit him and let him do his thing.”
On its next drive, St. Dominic had a golden chance for a score, but Overton fumbled inside the MICDS 5 and Carter Enyard was there to pounce on the loose ball for the Rams.
The Crusaders later took over at their own 10 and after his first-down run went nowhere, Overton found a hole in the line and turned on the jets for a scintillating 90-yard score that brought St. Dominic to within 22-20 with 6:02 to play.
Overton finished the game with 211 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
“You talk about a special player,” Markway said. “He should be a three-time all-state kid. He's one of the most exciting players to watch, not just in St. Louis, but the state.”
Forced to go for two because of the earlier miscue, the Crusaders tried some trickery with the ball ending up in Schwendeman's hands for a pass attempt, but the tight end was intercepted by Bjorn Sjorgren to keep MICDS in the lead.
Even though they didn't score on their next drive, the Rams were able to chew up 5:36 off the clock, leaving St. Dominic with just 22 seconds to go 69 yards with no timeouts. The Crusaders were unable to do so and the Rams were able to celebrate a well-fought quarterfinal victory and turn an eye toward a Thanksgiving weekend semifinal showdown with the Warriors.
“It's always good to playing football on Thanksgiving. Getting to practice on the actual Thanksgiving day is something special and something that we're looking forward to,” Andrew said. “But, we know we've got a big test in Smithville. We know we're gonna have to battle and fix some things, but we're looking forward to the challenge.”