MICDS hires former Harrisonville, Staley coach Bouchard to lead football program

Fred Bouchard thought he was out.
Then football pulled him back in.
Bouchard, 55, was named as the new MICDS football coach Tuesday afternoon. He replaces Matt Buha, who resigned to take over at Webster Groves.
“He possesses a knowledge and passion for the game of football and we are excited about him leading our program forward,” MICDS athletics director Josh Smith said in a press release.
Bouchard didn’t need a primer on the history and tradition of MICDS football. He saw it up close and personal on the opposite sideline while at Harrisonville.
“We played them three times in the state championship game,” Bouchard said.
Twice the results were good for Harrisonville. But the one that wasn’t remains a vivid memory for Bouchard. MICDS rallied from a 25-point deficit to stun Harrisonville 45-42 in double overtime to win the 2004 Class 4 state title, the last of its seven championships.
“That one still grates me,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard spent six seasons at Harrisonville and went 75-6. He led the program to state championships in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007. He then took over Staley as it built its program from the ground up when the school opened in 2008. Bouchard then guided the Falcons to the 2011 Class 5 state title with a 35-21 win over Kirkwood. He stepped down at Staley after the 2015 season and remained as an administrator with the North Kansas City School District until 2017.
He was briefly hired to lead Shawnee Mission East’s program but resigned before the season to assume his current position as assistant superintendent for the Decatur Public Schools.
“It was a really good opportunity to work with a close friend,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard didn’t think he would return to the gridiron so soon, but when the chance to work at MICDS presented itself, he leaped at it.
“I’ve tried three times to walk away,” he said. “When I dreamed how to spend the last decade of my life in education, I wanted to coach.”
Bouchard said he will complete his duties in Decatur before taking over at MICDS. He was able to meet with some of the players while on campus last week but plans on being around on some weekends to become more familiar with his players and new school. He is already excited about the way MICDS encourages its students to play multiple sports and get the most out of their high school experience. He said his experience at Staley was similar and really showed him how enriching it can be.
“They do a great job of sharing athletes,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard was selected for the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.