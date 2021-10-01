MICDS lights up the scoreboard to beat Lutheran North

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the shadow of the end zone, Reagan Andrew took a knee.
The senior quarterback for the MICDS football team, Andrew spent Friday night orchestrating the Rams' impressive offensive attack. But after guiding it to the cusp of its ninth touchdown, Andrew was OK dialing it back to let time expire.
“It’s all right to let the clock roll,” Andrew said. “Stats don’t mean that much and don’t want to disrespect them at all because they’re a great opponent. We knew it was going to be a tough game and they’ve got some absolute dudes over there and they’re well coached.”
Be it on the ground or through the air, Lutheran North had few answers as MICDS rolled to a 56-37 Metro League victory at LaMothe Field on the campus of Lutheran North High.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (6-0 overall, 4-0 league) knew it would be in for a tough night. Lutheran North had won its last three against MICDS and seven of the last eight. The teams split the league title last year when they did not play due to the COVID-19 truncated fall season.
In an effort to jump start the offense, MICDS coach Fred Bouchard gave the thumbs up to an onside kick to open the game.
Cortlin Dalton fell on the surprise squib kick and the MICDS offense was in business. It took the Rams nine plays before junior running back Steven Hall punched in the first of his four touchdowns on the night.
“It was great,” Hall said. “Our line was getting a great push, the holes were opening and I was just making one guy miss and getting to the end zone.”
The No. 3 small school, Lutheran North (3-3, 2-1) made plenty of Rams miss when it had the ball and had no trouble finding the end zone.
The Crusaders scored on their first three possessions in four or fewer plays as senior running back Jaylin Carson went wild. The big, speedy Carson ripped off touchdown runs of 58 and 68 yards in those three scoring drives. He finished the night with 227 yards rushing on 14 carries.
When Carson scored his second touchdown it gave Lutheran North a 23-22 lead with 10 minutes and 18 seconds to play in the second quarter.
“No defense at all, none at all,” Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner said.
MICDS responded with its own four-play touchdown drive as Hall broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Rams ahead 29-23.
Then Bjorn Sjogren plugged the leaking dam with his finger.
Actually, all 10 of them.
A senior cornerback, Sjogren reached up and snagged Lutheran North quarterback Brian Brown’s second pass of the game for an interception. It was the first glimmer the MICDS defense could put up some resistance against Lutheran North’s quick-strike offense.
“Once we got that stop we were like ‘OK, we can do this,’ ” Sjogren said. “I think our team morale improved after that and the defense’s morale improved a lot because we knew we could stop them.”
Lutheran North could not say the same. Hall scored his second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard plunge, to give MICDS a 36-23 lead that Lutheran North was never able to overcome.
“Our defense kept battling and did just enough,” Bouchard said.
MICDS led 43-23 at halftime, but it was nearly tighter. Brown heaved a hail mary to the end zone on the final play of the second quarter which was hauled in by junior receiver Eric Reedus who appeared to fall into the end zone. The officials immediately called Reedus down just outside the end zone and that was the end of the half.
It was also the end of Wagner’s night. Wagner was one of many Lutheran North coaches who were animated after the call didn’t go their way. When Wagner came on the field the Crusaders were hit with a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties and Wagner was ejected from the game. Per National Federation of State High School Association guidelines he will be ineligible to coach the Crusaders' game next week against Alton Marquette.
Without Wagner the Crusaders tried to battle back in the second half but were never able to make up much ground.
“It’s tough but my coaches are prepared,” Wagner said. “We’ve prepared if something happens like that, we’re ready to go.”
Hall had an outstanding night running the ball as he rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries and scored four times. Andrew scored two short touchdowns as he rushed for 54 yards. He also completed 12-of-21 passes for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
MICDS junior running back Winston Moore rushed for 63 yards and caught four passes for 95 yards and a score. Senior receiver PJ Behan caught four passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Brown completed 9 of 15 passes for 137 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He rushed for 118 yards on four carries.
Freshman receiver Justin Price and Jacobs each caught touchdown passes.
Lutheran North hadn't given up 56 points to MICDS in its last 21 meetings, maybe more. The Crusaders forced one punt, held on fourth down one time and did not create any turnovers. After watching the Rams put up points possession after possession, Wagner is ready to make some changes.
"Right now we’re searching for a defensive leader. It may be a young guy we’re not playing right now," Wagner said. "We’re going to go back to the drawing board and figure it out. We have to find some leadership on the defensive side and try to find a way to get some stops."