MICDS lights up the scoreboard to beat Lutheran North

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — In the shadow of the end zone, Reagan Andrew took a knee.

The senior quarterback for the MICDS football team, Andrew spent Friday night orchestrating the Rams' impressive offensive attack. But after guiding it to the cusp of its ninth touchdown, Andrew was OK dialing it back to let time expire.

“It’s all right to let the clock roll,” Andrew said. “Stats don’t mean that much and don’t want to disrespect them at all because they’re a great opponent. We knew it was going to be a tough game and they’ve got some absolute dudes over there and they’re well coached.”

Be it on the ground or through the air, Lutheran North had few answers as MICDS rolled to a 56-37 Metro League victory at LaMothe Field on the campus of Lutheran North High.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, MICDS (6-0 overall, 4-0 league) knew it would be in for a tough night. Lutheran North had won its last three against MICDS and seven of the last eight. The teams split the league title last year when they did not play due to the COVID-19 truncated fall season.

In an effort to jump start the offense, MICDS coach Fred Bouchard gave the thumbs up to an onside kick to open the game.