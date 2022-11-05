MICDS offense cranks on all cylinders to top Lafayette in Class 5 district semifinal

LADUE — MICDS senior Winston Moore likes to dream big, but even he has a hard time believing what he did Saturday afternoon.

Moore scored six touchdowns in helping the MICDS Rams score a 60-46 victory over the Lafayette Lancers in a Class 5 District 2 football semifinal on O'Hara Field at Ron Holtman Stadium on the MICDS campus.

"I've never scored six touchdowns in a game before," Moore said. "I'm pretty excited about it. I have to thank the (offensive line). I can't do anything without them. I love these types of games."

The Rams (10-1) will take a five-game winning streak to play the Eureka Wildcats for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday. Eureka advanced with a 32-7 semifinal win over Parkway West.

"We'll be ready," Moore said. "This was a big win today for us. I think a lot of people were doubting us playing a bigger school. We were the underdogs."

MICDS coach Fred Bouchard acknowledged his blood pressure went down after the game.

"We're pleased with the win and now it's back to the drawing board," Bouchard said. "When you step into Class 5, you've got to elevate your game no matter than that."

Highlights from the game would fill an entire hour of SportsCenter.

Let's start with Moore.

Moore finished with 209 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also caught two passes for 105 yards. His six touchdowns give him 37 for the season. Moore scored on runs of 31, 4, 80, 6 and 60 yards. For good measure, he added an 80-yard touchdown reception.

"That was a pretty impressive awesome performance, wasn't it?" Bouchard asked. "That's an explosive dude. I'm glad he's on our side."

Moore's senior running back teammate Steven Hall ran for 244 yards on 19 carries. He scored on touchdown runs of 9, 80 and 67 yards. Hall caught one pass, good for 46 yards.

"I had the first touchdown in the game and then Winston took over," Hall said. "He started doing his thing."

Besides handing the ball off, sophomore quarterback Brian Gould showed what he can do, too. He threw for 172 yards on 4 of 9 passing. His lone carry, good for 6 yards, came on a fourth-and-three play late in the for a first down.

The Rams rushed for 465 yards.

Lafayette finished 7-4. Coach Boyd Manne liked how his Lancers kept battling.

"That was really an exciting game," Manne said. "I'm really proud of the way the kids fought and competed. There were a lot of points scored."

The Lancers rushed for just 49 yards.

But it was in the passing game sophomore quarterback Jack Behl put on a show. Behl completed 27 of 55 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception.

Junior back Zae Jones threw for a 41-yard touchdown on a halfback option play. Jones also caught two touchdown passes of 14 and 56 yards. In all, Jones hauled in eight catches for 116 yards.

Also catching TD passes were senior Baylor Adamovsky (14 yards), senior Caleb Lochmann (27 yards) and senior Logan Minton (56 yards).

In the second half, Lafayette took its only lead in the game at 30-26 when Jones caught a 14-yard scoring strike. MICDS fumbled the kickoff to begin the half and the Lancers took advantage of the turnover.

"This team has had fight and was competitive all year," Manne said. "We did some good things. It's a team game."

However, the lead didn't last. On its next possession, Moore banged in from the 6-yard line for a 33-30 lead. On the next MICDS possession, Moore dashed 60 yards to make it 39-30.

Moore caught his TD pass with 1:33 left in the third quarter. He grabbed a wobbly offering from Gould at the Lafayette 40.

"That kind of was a wounded duck there," Bouchard said about the pass.

A Lancers defender fell down tying to knock the ball away and Moore waltzed in for the score.

"I saw the ball drifting back so I knew I had to go up and get it against their guy and I did," Moore said. "A big-time play in a big-time game I think. Catching a touchdown pass is fun."

Still, Lafayette didn't throw in the towel. Behl hit Lochmann for a 27-yard touchdown. Junior Baylor Adamovsky caught a two-point conversion pass and the Lancers trailed by just seven at 45-38 with 11:28 to play.

Enter Hall. The speedster put the game out of reach with his two TD runs of 80 and 67 yards.

"I just had to wait for my opportunities there in the second half," Hall said. "I was able to capitalize on them. The O-line did a great job all day. I saw an opening on the 80-yard run and I just took off. On the other one, they grabbed me but they didn't tackle me and pull me down. They spun me around and let me go so I just kept running. You want to be a big-time player, you've got to make big-time plays in big-time games."

Bouchard agreed.

"We were able to counterpunch with Steven Hall," Bouchard said. "When they decided they were all going to jump Winston, Steven was able to break some impressive runs."

It looked like the game might turn into a rout late in the first half before Lafayette showed its ability to get off the canvas and keep fighting.

Moore galloped 80 yards to put MICDS up 26-9 with 2:32 left in the first half.

"I just ran to space," Moore said. "Nobody was going to catch me."

However, the Lancers did not roll over and be chivalrous to their hosts. Behl hit Zae Jones on a catch and run for a 56-yard touchdown with 1:49 showing to cut the deficit to 10 points.

MICDS went three and out and had to punt. The Lancers were set up after a short kick at the MICDS 41.

It was here Lafayette went back to a trick play that missed the first time because of a dropped ball. This time, the result was a touchdown. Behl passed to Jones for what looked like a screen pass. However, Jones threw to a wide open Minton Logan over the middle for a touchdown with just 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The extra point sent the Lancers into halftime trailing by a field goal at 26-23.

After stopping Lafayette on the opening drive, MICDS took over on its own 24. The Rams needed seven plays to go the 76 yards to take a 7-0 lead. Steven Hall scored on a 9-yard run and senior Cristian Ford-Urenda added the extra point.

On the second play of the second quarter, junior Brayden Kladney put Lafayette on the scoreboard with a 24-yard field goal.

Three plays later, Moore put MICDS up 13-3 when he scored on a 31-yard run. The point after attempt failed.

The Rams defense stopped Lafayette in three plays, forcing a punt. The snap sailed over Kladney, who fell on the ball on the Lancers 5-yard line.

Moore scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run. The two-point conversion pass failed, giving the Rams a 19-3 advantage.

Lafayette answered with its first touchdown by scoring on a 14-yard TD toss by Behl to Adamovsky with 6:16 left in the half. A two-point pass failed to connect, leaving the Lancers trailing 19-9.