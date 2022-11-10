MICDS Rams at Eureka Wildcats

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

What: Class 5 District 2 championship.

Seeds, records: No. 2 MICDS 10-1; No. 1 Eureka 9-1.

Rankings: MICDS, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 5 Missouri Media; Eureka, No. 10 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 5 Missouri Media.

Last week: MICDS 60, Lafayette 46; Eureka 32, Parkway West 7.

Up next: Winner of Poplar Bluff (6-5) and Cape Central (8-3) in a state quarterfinal.

On MICDS: Won five in a row since lone loss Oct. 1 at home to Lutheran North. ... Won back-to-back district championships while competing in Class 4. Moved up this season due to MSHSAA’s “success factor” multiplier for private and charter schools. … Senior running back Steve Hall has rushed for 1,562 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. Senior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 976 yards and scored 31 total touchdowns. Moore leads the team with 24 receptions for 429 yards. Sophomore quarterback Brian Gould has passed for 1,066 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. … Senior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 119 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks. Sophomore defensive lineman Peyton Simon has made 88 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior defensive back Cameron Lester has made 57 tackles and seven interceptions.

On Eureka: Won three games in a row since lone loss Oct. 7 to rival Lafayette. ... Last won a district championship in 2019. ... Faces MICDS for the first time in program history. … Senior running back Kevin Emmanuel has rushed for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns. Has made one reception this season. Senior quarterback Jace Peterson has passed for 608 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Allen Brown has made 24 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior Ryan Thornhill has made 73 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman Omarion Thomas has made 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks. At defensive back Brown has made 28 tackles and three interceptions.