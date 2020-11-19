MICDS Rams at Hannibal Pirates

On MICDS: Won its 25th district championship. … Makes second quarterfinal appearance in three seasons. Finished as the 2018 Class 4 runner up. … Won at Hannibal in the 2018 quarterfinal, 34-21. … Has not allowed playoff opponents Trinity or St. Dominic to score more than six points. … Outscored its previous three opponents a combined 115-18. …Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has thrown for 734 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He’s rushed for 240 yards and nine touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 457 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 74 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jalen Pace has made 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Will Kacmarek has made 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.