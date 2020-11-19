MICDS Rams at Hannibal Pirates

What: Class 4 quarterfinal.
When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
Records: MICDS 5-0; Hannibal 8-2.
Rankings: Hannibal, No. 7 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: MICDS 42, St. Dominic 6; Hannibal 48, Moberly 13.
Up next: Winner of Festus and Union in a semifinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view, per screen.
On MICDS: Won its 25th district championship. … Makes second quarterfinal appearance in three seasons. Finished as the 2018 Class 4 runner up. … Won at Hannibal in the 2018 quarterfinal, 34-21. … Has not allowed playoff opponents Trinity or St. Dominic to score more than six points. … Outscored its previous three opponents a combined 115-18. …Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has thrown for 734 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He’s rushed for 240 yards and nine touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 457 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior running back Shawn Putman has rushed for 473 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior receiver PJ Behan has caught 12 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior receiver Crawford Bundy has caught 11 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 74 tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception. … Senior linebacker Jalen Pace has made 32 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Senior defensive lineman Will Kacmarek has made 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks.
On Hannibal: Head coach Quentin Hammer was relieved of coaching duties and placed on a paid leave of absence by the school district as it investigates a personnel matter that could “impact Mr. Quentin Hammer’s employment.” This is the second time this season Hammer has been relieved as coach after he was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department for second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing. The charges were not pursued by the Clark County prosecuting attorney and Hammer was reinstated. … Jason Nolan has been promoted from within to serve as coach while Hammer is unavailable. … Senior running back Damien French rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns against Moberly in the district championship. … Junior quarterback Courtland Watson threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns against Moberly.
