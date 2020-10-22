MICDS Rams at John Burroughs Bombers

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
Records: MICDS 2-0 overall, 1-0 Metro League; Burroughs 2-0, 1-0.
Last week: MICDS 56, St. Dominic 40; Burroughs 38, Clayton 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On MICDS: Won four in a row against rival Burroughs and since 1999 leads the series 14-7. …First taste of the rivalry for MICDS’s first-year coach Fred Bouchard. … In this shortened fall season, MICDS will not play a home game. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 17 of 24 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 58 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns against St. Dominic but was taken from the field in an ambulance after injury. He will miss the remainder of the season. Junior receiver PJ Behan has seven receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Hall has three receptions for 102 yards. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 37 tackles. Senior defensive back Bobby Byrne has made 15 tackles and one interception. Senior linebacker Ben Brooks has made 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
On John Burroughs: Dropped its last four to rival MICDS. … Outscored its first two opponents 86-12. … Junior quarterback Duncan Cloniger has completed 42 of 53 passes for 618 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior running back Malachi Chunn has rushed for 129 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. Chunn has nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Caleb Merritt has 12 receptions for 286 yards and scored three touchdowns. Seven players have caught three or more passes this season. … Senior defensive back Will Jones has made 12 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebackers Chris Pittman and Sam Bennett have each made 11 tackles. The defense has made five interceptions in two games.
