MICDS Rams at John Burroughs Bombers

On MICDS: Won four in a row against rival Burroughs and since 1999 leads the series 14-7. …First taste of the rivalry for MICDS’s first-year coach Fred Bouchard. … In this shortened fall season, MICDS will not play a home game. … Junior quarterback Reagan Andrew has completed 17 of 24 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He’s rushed for 58 yards and two scores. Sophomore running back Steven Hall has rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns against St. Dominic but was taken from the field in an ambulance after injury. He will miss the remainder of the season. Junior receiver PJ Behan has seven receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Hall has three receptions for 102 yards. … Senior linebacker Grant Purdy has made 37 tackles. Senior defensive back Bobby Byrne has made 15 tackles and one interception. Senior linebacker Ben Brooks has made 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.