MICDS Rams at Lutheran North Crusaders

On Lutheran North: Posted first shutout of the season last week against Lutheran South. Outscored its last two Metro League opponents 110-7 after losing on the road at Kansas powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Has won three in a row and seven of its last eight against MICDS but they did not play each other during last fall’s COVID-19 truncated season. … Senior quarterback Bryan Brown has returned from a brief injury earlier in the season and impressed. He’s completed 41-of-67 passes for 991 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson has rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Kevon Jacobs has caught 24 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman receiver Justin Price has caught nine passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chuck Sills has made 35 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore Demetrious Jones has made 30 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Chris Moore has made two interceptions.