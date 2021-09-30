MICDS Rams at Lutheran North Crusaders

When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: MICDS 5-0 overall, 3-0 Metro League; Lutheran North 3-2, 2-0.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 3 Class 4 Missouri Media; Lutheran North, No. 3 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 3 Missouri Media.
Last week: MICDS 35, John Burroughs 0; Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0.
Stream: Prepcasts.com.
On MICDS: Posted its first shutout of the season last week against John Burroughs. Outscored its last two Metro League opponents 77-7. Has lost three in a row and seven of its last eight to Lutheran North. It’s last victory was 27-14 in 2016. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has passed for 941 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 278 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 489 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He’s caught 10 passes for 278 yards and another two touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has 24 receptions for 456 yards and eight touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has 62 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Junior linebacker Cortlin Dalton has made 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and recovered a fumble. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 34 tackles and three interceptions.
On Lutheran North: Posted first shutout of the season last week against Lutheran South. Outscored its last two Metro League opponents 110-7 after losing on the road at Kansas powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Has won three in a row and seven of its last eight against MICDS but they did not play each other during last fall’s COVID-19 truncated season. … Senior quarterback Bryan Brown has returned from a brief injury earlier in the season and impressed. He’s completed 41-of-67 passes for 991 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Jaylin Carson has rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Ricky Dixon has rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Kevon Jacobs has caught 24 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman receiver Justin Price has caught nine passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Chuck Sills has made 35 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore Demetrious Jones has made 30 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Chris Moore has made two interceptions.