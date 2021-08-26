MICDS Rams at SLUH Jr. Billikens

When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Last season: MICDS 7-1; SLUH 2-3.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Stream: team1sports.com/SLUHAthletics/
On MICDS: The Class 4 runner-up last season despite not starting the regular season until October. … Faces SLUH for the first time since 1929 and just the seventh time ever. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew returns for his fourth season as the starter. The Rams are 27-7 with two state title game appearances during his tenure. For his career, Andrew has passed for more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. ... Senior receiver PJ Behan and junior running backs Steven Hall and Winston Moore are capable of breaking away each time they touch the ball. Last season Hall rushed for a team-high 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behan caught 26 passes for 533 yards and scored seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch started last season and made 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The defensive secondary will lean early on senior Bjorn Sjogren who had 48 tackles last season.
On SLUH: Won just one game on the field last season when it beat Vianney 20-3. Its other win came by forfeit when Kirkwood was unable to play its Class 6 district quarterfinal game due to COVID-19 protocols. … Returns elite talent at the skill positions in all-around standout Isaac Thompson, who committed to Missouri after picking through 35 scholarship offers. Thompson played just one game last year after contracting COVID-19. ... Senior wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. committed to Yale this summer. As a junior he caught 20 passes for 400 yards and scored six touchdowns. ... Senior quarterback Luke Johnston passed for 913 yards, 11 touchdowns and was intercepted three times last fall. Senior linebacker Dontavion Sullivan led the team with 47 tackles. Senior safety Phillip Bone made 31 tackles.