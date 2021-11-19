MICDS Rams at St. Dominic Crusaders

On MICDS: Won 26th district championship, second in a row and third in four years last week. ... Was the Class 4 runner-up last season and in 2018, when the current senior class were freshmen. … Defeated St. Dominic 47-13 in Week 8. Has won three in a row against St. Dominic including last year’s district championship game. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has passed for 2,178 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rushed for 588 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 1,069 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 644 yards, caught 26 passes for 718 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has 45 receptions for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two interceptions. Junior linebacker Colton Dalton has made 113 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 86 tackles, two tackles for loss and five interceptions.