MICDS Rams at St. Dominic Crusaders

When: Noon Saturday.
What: Class 4 quarterfinal.
Records: MICDS 11-0; St. Dominic 8-4.
Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 4 Missouri Media.
Last week: MICDS 42, Vashon 6; St. Dominic 42, Hazelwood East 21.
Up next: Lincoln College Prep (11-0) or Smithville (10-0).
On MICDS: Won 26th district championship, second in a row and third in four years last week. ... Was the Class 4 runner-up last season and in 2018, when the current senior class were freshmen. … Defeated St. Dominic 47-13 in Week 8. Has won three in a row against St. Dominic including last year’s district championship game. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew has passed for 2,178 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rushed for 588 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Steven Hall has rushed for 1,069 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Junior running back Winston Moore has rushed for 644 yards, caught 26 passes for 718 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. Senior receiver PJ Behan has 45 receptions for 938 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch has made 113 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two interceptions. Junior linebacker Colton Dalton has made 113 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception. Senior defensive back Bjorn Sjogren has made 86 tackles, two tackles for loss and five interceptions.
On St. Dominic: Won first district championship in program history last week. ... Faces MICDS for the second consecutive postseason. Has lost three in a row and six of its last seven against MICDS. Last win over the Rams was in 2019. … Four losses this season came against MICDS, St. Mary’s, Cardinal Ritter and Valle Catholic. … Junior running back Jackson Overton has rushed for 1,025 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. Senior receiver Matthew Willenbrink has 674 combined rushing and receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Kelly Welby has passed for 1,473 yards, 14 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Senior tight end and Southern Illinois recruit Ryan Schwendeman has caught 29 passes for 414 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Quinn Kiger has made 73 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Clayton Arrowood has made 57 tackles and two sacks. At linebacker Schwendeman has made 45 tackles and seven sacks.