MICDS rides feeding frenzy to district championship

LADUE — MICDS senior Gus Baisch gets pumped up when he hears the “Jaws Theme” played over the football field sound system.
“I didn't notice it the first few weeks that they did it, but now I notice it and it's awesome,” the 5-foot-11 linebacker said.
Baisch isn’t the only one.
Shark mania has taken over the entire MICDS campus. Originally introduced has a team rallying cry by defensive coordinator Zac Bilyeu, it has taken a life of its own.
Students and young kids come to the Rams games dressed in shark costumes. Last week, the parents of the team even bought 200 shark inflatables for the student section. The MICDS football stadium has been unofficially dubbed “The Shark Tank.”
“Each week it's escalated,” Baisch said. “At first it was kind of kept within the team. Then we started celebrating by using a shark fin and then every week it's just gotten crazier and crazier and cooler.”
Identity embraced, MICDS had a feeding frenzy at the expense of Parkway North in the Class 4 District 3 championship game on Saturday.
All three phases shined in a dominant first half as the Rams cruised to a 42-6 win to claim its 15th district title. MICDS (11-0), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will travel to St. Dominic (8-4) in the quarterfinals next week.
MICDS found the end zone on all six of its drives in the first half.
Reagan Andrew threw for 160 yards in the first quarter, including touchdown passes of 50 yards to PJ Behan and 34 yards to Steven Hall. Andrew also scored on a 2-yard run in the opening frame.
“The defense played really well,” Andrew said. “They got us the ball a lot and that just put us in good spots.”
Hall took over in the second quarter scoring on runs of 33, 16 and 11 yards.
“You stop the pass, we’re going to run,” Hall said. “You stop the run, we’re going to pass. We just have so many weapons on our team that you have to pick a poison.”
The Rams defense came up with an interception and forced a turnover on downs. Baisch had a sack and made a touchdown-saving tackle as the clock expired ending the first half.
The special teams snuffed out a fake punt and converted on an onside kick as MICDS continued to build on the momentum.
With each big play, the Jaws theme whipped the crowd and MICDS players into more of a frenzy.
“It gives you like an extra boost,” Hall said of the shark music.
Inspired by the “Land Shark” motto at Ole Miss a few years ago, Bilyeu introduced the concept to his unit as it prepared to play Lutheran North earlier this season.
“It just really fit these guys and what we were doing, and you know, just that blood in the water mentality,” Bilyeu said. “The kids have just done a great job of really buying in that mentality and just attacking at all times.”
The aggressive mindset has spread throughout the team and it showed as the Rams didn’t let up the entire first half against the Vikings (8-4).
“It's awesome,” Andrew said. “It really shows the community and how into the team that the community is and how tight we all are. The defense started calling the stadium the Shark Tank this week, and we're all for it.”
MICDS hopes the aggressive identity will help it get back to the Show-Me Bowl as it seeks the school’s third state championship. The Rams lost in the state title game to Helias last season.
But MICDS still has a couple of hurdles to clear before that can happen starting with St. Dominic. The Rams beat the Crusaders 47-13 on October 16 and have won three straight against them, including a matchup in the district semifinals last season.
“They were missing a few parts the last time they played us,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “They've got those parts back and that’s always going to make a big difference. So, we will have to play an outstanding football game.”