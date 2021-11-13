MICDS rides feeding frenzy to district championship

“It just really fit these guys and what we were doing, and you know, just that blood in the water mentality,” Bilyeu said. “The kids have just done a great job of really buying in that mentality and just attacking at all times.”

The aggressive mindset has spread throughout the team and it showed as the Rams didn’t let up the entire first half against the Vikings (8-4).

“It's awesome,” Andrew said. “It really shows the community and how into the team that the community is and how tight we all are. The defense started calling the stadium the Shark Tank this week, and we're all for it.”

MICDS hopes the aggressive identity will help it get back to the Show-Me Bowl as it seeks the school’s third state championship. The Rams lost in the state title game to Helias last season.

But MICDS still has a couple of hurdles to clear before that can happen starting with St. Dominic. The Rams beat the Crusaders 47-13 on October 16 and have won three straight against them, including a matchup in the district semifinals last season.

“They were missing a few parts the last time they played us,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “They've got those parts back and that’s always going to make a big difference. So, we will have to play an outstanding football game.”