MICDS turns full attention to Class 4 No. 1 Smithville after narrow win

LADUE — Gus Baisch never felt so down after a win.

A playoff win at that.

A senior linebacker for the MICDS football team, Baisch and his teammates had just pulled out a thrilling 22-20 win over St. Dominic to advance to their second Class 4 semifinal in a row and the third in four years. You’d have never known it the way the Rams reacted.

“After the game last week we were all a little bit shaken,” Baisch said. “St. Dominic played a really good game and we know we could have played better. Our coaches know that we could have played better, but they were just happy we got the win and we’re able to see another round.”

The root of the reaction was the game did not go the way the Rams believed it would.

MICDS had beaten St. Dominic by more than a two-touchdown margin in their three previous matchups the past two seasons. The Rams expected more of the same last week and it was anything but.

“It was a battle. You have to appreciate what St. Dominic brought to the table,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “It was the third time we’d played them in thirteen months. That familiarity was probably something that gave them confidence.”