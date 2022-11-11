MICDS uses rare air show to knock off Eureka in district title showdown

EUREKA — Brian Gould knows his role is a simple one.

The MICDS sophomore quarterback just has to put the ball in the hands of standout senior running backs Steven Hall and Winston Moore.

"I don't throw much," Gould said. "Don't really need to."

Actually, Gould didn't need to Friday night, either.

But the Rams used that element of surprise to help knock off Eureka 34-14 in the Class 5 District 2 football championship game at Eureka High.

MICDS (11-1) advanced to host Cape Central (9-3) in a state quarterfinal Nov. 19 at MICDS.

Gould, who came into the game with only nine touchdown passes this season, provided the biggest offensive play of the night. He connected with sophomore tight end Henry Oliver on a 71-yard catch-and-run to break a 7-7 tie with 88 seconds left in the first half.

"What a play, wasn't that great?" MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said.

The Rams have won six games in a row, racking up 282 points along the way. The majority of that output has come from Hall and Moore, who came into the game with 28 touchdowns each.

The Gould-Oliver duo had only connected for one score all season long.

Until Friday.

"They were lulled by our run game," said Oliver, a standout lacrosse player. "It was a good read by our quarterback."

Gould found a wide open Oliver, who outran a defender into the end zone.

"It was there when we needed it," said Gould, whose older sister Shannon was a state golf champion at MICDS.

That long scoring toss set a fire under the Rams, who went on to add a pair of game-clinching touchdowns in the third period.

Winston helped push the lead to 21-7 with a 1-yard run late in the third quarter.

Six plays later, the Rams defense came up big.

Senior linebacker Dorian Reddic scooped up a fumble and rambled 51 yards for a back-breaking score.

"I was so proud of how our guys responded on the defensive side," Bouchard said. "Super-pleased. That fumble recovery for a touchdown was the turning point."

Eureka (9-2) entered the contest on a three-game winning streak, thanks in part to the bruising running of Kevin Emmanuel. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Emmanuel scored Friday but was bottled up most of the evening.

"They made plays — we didn't," Emmanuel said.

MICDS bolted out to a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard scramble by Gould, his first rushing TD of the campaign.

The Wildcats answered on a fourth-and-goal burst up the middle by quarterback Jace Peterson midway through the second quarter.

That set the stage for Oliver's fifth catch of the season.

The Rams defense set an early tone by forcing turnovers on the Wildcats' first two possessions.

MICDS moved up a class this season after winning back-to-back Class 4 district titles. The tradition-rich school has won seven state titles, the last in 2004.

This group is on track to make a 16th appearance in a state championship game.

"We feel like we're doing the right things at the right times," Gould said.

MICDS nailed down the triumph on a 42-yard TD scamper by Moore midway through the fourth quarter.

"We're super proud of our guys," Bouchard said. "And the best part is we get to play another week."